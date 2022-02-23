Peacemaker’s James Gunn explains why he doesn’t see superheroes as “gods

James Gunn has explained the way of dressing the superheroes that he has brought to Peacemaker.

In an interview with Vulture, the writer-director was asked how he balances mockery of the comics with his genuine appreciation for the genre. “I love superheroes. I also think they’re the dumbest things ever,” Gunn said. “The idea that superheroes are maniacs is something I really like. [Guardianes de la Galaxia] it’s very different because it’s really a science fiction story, a science fantasy story. They’re not superheroes, they don’t wear masks, which is one of the reasons I think it was easier for me to work on it.”

“But in The suicide squad, you have guys wearing yellow suits and all this stuff,” he continued. “I decided to go for what it would really be. Treating these people like gods is like,‘What?’ It’s hard for me to imagine a guy who is dead serious and wants revenge by making himself a costume and putting black around his eyes so that his skin doesn’t show when you look at his face. He has the mask on, and the eye makeup underneath too! There is a foolishness in it that I cannot deny. Not because it’s a joke, but because it seems to me that the nonsense is the real thing.”

Although the first season of peacemaker featured spectacular and bloody action, Gunn has said that his main motivation for making the series was to explore John Cena’s ideologically confused and near-fascist elite soldier and discover what makes him tick. In the same interview, Gunn also noted the timing of The Squad.Suicide that first inspired him to dig into the character of Peacemaker: when Christopher Smith is about to kill Ratcatcher 2 to cover up America’s involvement in Project: Starfish. “I got into this tight close-up of his eyes…and I see his eyes change,” Gunn explained. “I see him go to this incredibly sad and vulnerable place. We realize that this character is a guy who is doing something that he absolutely doesn’t want to do but is going to do anyway, which is shoot a young girl.”

Gunn’s unique take on superheroes has been a fixture of his work for years. In 2000, he wrote and co-starred in the Specials, centered on a group of underappreciated crime fighters and the interpersonal problems that arise when they’re not fighting the forces of evil. Gunn’s second feature film as writer and director, Super, from 2010, starred Rainn Wilson as a small-time cook who becomes a wrench-wielding vigilante to save his wife from her ex-boyfriend. Gunn was also a producer on brightburn(2019), written by his cousin Mark and his brother Brian, which put a horror movie spin on the story of a young Superman.

The first season of peacemaker is available streaming on HBO Max.