Peacock debuted in Italy on Sky and Now: NbcUniversal contents arrive

Sky and NbcUniversal announce the launch of Peacock in Italy, which continues its expansion in Europe after having already arrived in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Austria. From Tuesday 15 February all Sky subscribers and Now subscribers with Pass Entertainment will be able to access Peacock content which will be included in their subscription, with a proposal of original international television and film productions by NbcUniversal. Peacock will continue to enrich itself with the best content from NBCUniversal and beyond, including numerous blockbuster titles available now or coming in the next few months, such as: Peacock Originals including the new Bayside School titles, Girls5eva – Revenge of the pop stars, Rutherford Falls – Friends for life, Bel-Air; in addition to the upcoming series The Girl in the Woods – The Door of Terror, MacGruber – Unlikely Hero, Joe vs Carole, The Resort.

TV Show: with new titles and great cult favorites of all time such as The Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Colombo, Superstore, The Mindy Project, Difficult People, Will & Grace; hit drama such as Bates Motel, Mr. Robot, Grimm, High School Team, Five Bedrooms, The Bold Type. And again, very popular reality shows such as Keeping up with the Kardashians, Real Housewives in New York, Real Housewives in Beverly Hills and Sotto Coperta: Mediterraneo. Movies: with titles like Apollo 13, Jason Bourne, Despicable Me, Fifty Shades Darker, Gladiator, Minions, The Secret Life of Pets, Blues Brothers – The Myth Continues, Beethoven, Ted, The Grinch. Peacock will be included for all Sky customers with the Sky TV package and NOW customers with Pass Entertainment. The Peacock contents will be available and accessible on demand on My Sky and Sky Q, and on the move with Sky Go. On Sky Q it will be possible to search for Peacock contents also through voice control, simply by saying “Peacock”. After the launch in Italy, Peacock will also arrive in Switzerland in the coming weeks, thus reaching almost 20 million Sky customers in Europe.

“We are thrilled to continue Peacock’s international expansion with Sky in Italy, offering customers access to highly anticipated premieres of the Peacock Originals, including Bel-Air and Joe vs Carole,” said Lee Raftery, Managing Director, Europe , Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer. “This launch marks another milestone in Peacock’s rapid growth across Europe, after landing in the UK and Ireland in November and, more recently, in Germany and Austria.” “We are happy to be able to combine the many Sky Original productions with the contents of Peacock and thus expand the offer of Sky and NOW, enriching it with cult series, shows and films available on demand for our customers”, commented Antonella d’Errico, Executive Vice President Programming of Sky Italia: “With Peacock we will offer not only the great successes of NBCUniversal – international titles appreciated all over the world – but also new Peacock Originals, starting with the long-awaited Bel-Air produced by Will Smith”.