Peacock – How to Stream ‘Fast X’ Online on Billboard

Start your engines and get ready to race towards the peacock fast x Officially available for viewing online. The streaming platform finally released the 10th edition fast and furious The series opens on Friday (September 15) offering the perfect excuse for a marathon movie weekend.

This time, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family come face to face with a new foe: Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), the son of a nefarious gangster who’s thirsty for revenge. Reyes is determined to destroy Toretto’s family no matter the cost, specifically targeting Toretto’s 8-year-old son. To stop Reyes and protect his family, the gang travels from London and Brazil to Antarctica and Rome, forming new alliances and confronting old enemies.

Louis Leterrier stars in the film alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Have directed. , Pete Davidson, Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Daniela Melchior and Leo Abello Perry.

Keep reading to know the streaming options to watch the movie online.

how to stream Fast x

If you’re looking for an affordable way to stream fast x Online or at home, Peacock has added the film to its library of offerings. If you’re a current Peacock subscriber you can watch the film at no additional cost – simply log into your account and find it under “New Releases”.

Not subscribed? Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial yet, but it’s one of the most affordable options on the market with plans starting at $5.99/month. You can also save 17% when you subscribe to the annual plan, which starts at $59.99/year.

Additional savings are available for students and first responders, giving you the Peacock Premium plan for just $1.99/year. All you have to do to qualify is verify your student/first responder status. Groupon also has a variety of deals and coupons for the streaming service that you can check out here.

fast x This isn’t the only movie you can watch, Peacock has a huge library full of original and exclusive series and movies Fast Five, The Fate of the Furious, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Renfield, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Asteroid City, Shrek, New Girl, Based on a True Story, Us, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Kevin Hart: Reality Check, Poker Face even more.

Super fans can take advantage of Amazon’s boxed set featuring the first nine films in 4K Ultra-HD, which you can pair with the latest Collector’s Edition. fast x It is available on Blu-ray. Cord cutters can enjoy all 10 movies on Prime Video for just $99.99.

This isn’t the last time you’ll see fast and furious gang either fast and furious 11 (aka Fast X: Part II) is set to be released in theaters on April 4, 2025, according to a press release.

Watch below to watch the trailer fast x,