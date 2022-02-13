Peak first doses despite the mandatory vaccine, the fact that freezes the government – Il Tempo





The vaccination campaign for Covid-19 is losing strength and one figure above all is destined to worry the executive, that of the first doses despite the push of the vaccination obligation for the over 50. Which from February 15 will overlap with the entry into force the obligation for all workers over 50 years of age to demonstrate possession of the Super green pass in order to work.





But the decrease in the administration concerns various parameters: the number of third “booster” doses also decreases. In the last seven days there have been, on average, about 261,000 doses administered per day, compared to over 405,000 recorded the previous week. A trend almost halved compared to two weeks ago, when the average was about 511 thousand vaccines injected in one day. If we consider the weekly data, there were about 1.8 million administrations compared to 3 million in the previous week.





We were talking about boosters. We are at 200 thousand daily doses, while last week the range was between 200 thousand and 300 thousand third doses administered. The surprising data is what concerns the first doses. People who for the first time decide to start the vaccination cycle are back to the levels of November, when there was no obligation. We are in the order of 15-20 thousand a day.





Looking at the population as a whole, 6 million over 5s (the minimum age for which the anti-Covid vaccine is available) have not received any dose. The children’s campaign is also slow: in the 5-11 age group they continue to go slowly: at the moment 22.7% of the audience has completed the vaccination cycle and 12.8% is waiting for the second dose. The remaining 64.4% received no dose.

Better on boosters, received by more than 60% of the population, equal to 35.9 million people, 84.6% of the audience. In the over 60 age group, at least 80% of the audience received the booster dose. In total, 82% of the Italian population completed the primary vaccination course equal to 48.6 million people, while 85% of the population received at least one dose. Considering only the over 5s, to date the vaccinable segment of the population, 84.3% have completed the primary cycle, while 87.5% have received at least one dose. But the no vax pocket of resistance resists despite the sanctions or the certainty of losing a salary.





From next February 15, in fact, the obligation for all workers over 50, public and private, comes into force, the obligation to have the super green passes that can only be obtained with vaccination or with the successful recovery. Whoever is caught without risk of a fine of between 600 and 1,500 euros, may be unjustified absent and lose salary and contributions after four days – even if not consecutive – of failure to show the reinforced green certificate.