“Peak in January, then normal life. For the vaccinated it will be like the flu »- Corriere.it

from Margherita De Bac

Immunologist Sergio Abrignani: «Omicron is not like colds, colds don’t kill. The new normal? Some countries are thinking about it, in Italy we have to ask ourselves if we are ready to accept other deaths “

Will Covid Become Light As A Cold?



“Let’s not joke. The cold virus does not kill », he rejects the juxtaposition Sergio Abrignani, immunologist of the State University of Milan (read a different opinion here).

Will it then become a flu-like infection?



“This is likely but we must distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated. Only for the first to be infected with Sars-CoV-2 could be like catching the flu that infects millions of people every winter, is lethal in about 0.1% (1 per 1,000) of cases and is especially dangerous for the ultra 70-year-olds with important chronic pathologies “.

Those who at the beginning of the pandemic, in January 2020, compared Covid to the flu had to renege on their statements.

Aren’t you afraid that it could happen to you too if you risk the comparison?





“No, the numbers speak for themselves. Until the spring of 2021, before the extensive use of vaccines, Covid in Italy was lethal in 2-3% of cases, we had 30-40,000 infections and 700-900 deaths every day. Today January 12, with about 94% of the population over 60 vaccinated with at least two doses and many with three, and with the Omicron variant taking over, the weekly average is 172,500 cases and 216 deaths per day, thus a lethality of the 0.12% “.

There

Lombardy and other Regions

would like to change the data counting system

separating patients hospitalized for Covid from those hospitalized for other pathologies that are then positive, one third of the total. Agree?



“I don’t pronounce myself because I don’t know how simple it is to change the hospitalization codes. However, I know that the impact of the number of Covid patients in the medical area with a different counting method would be reduced by 30%. The passages of color of a Region depend on the percentage of the places occupied by these patients here and in intensive care ».

Are patients infected with Omicron, in addition to being less severe, if vaccinated, are discharged earlier than those infected with the Delta variant?



«As an absolute number, the patients affected by Omicron are many more because this virus is much, much more transmissible than Delta, but it would seem that it is the cause of a less aggressive disease. We cannot give the definitive answer as the data are preliminary (read the interview with the virologist Palù here) ».

A rethinking of containment policy is gaining ground among Western scientists. A new strategy is suggested to US President Biden, aimed at leading a normal life with the virus rather than trying to wipe it out.



«Spain, Portugal and Great Britain are also moving in this direction. Many countries, some more or less, are rationalizing the possibility of a return to a new normal of life with fewer restrictions and a certain “acceptable” number of deaths. We are ready in Italy, after the peak expected at the end of January (when the contagion curve should drop), to tolerate 3-4 thousand deaths from Covid per month for 4-5 months a year in exchange for a “normal” life again. ? “

Israel is vaccinating all over 60s with the fourth dose and some talk about a vaccination booster repeated every few months, what do you think?



“Based on the immunological knowledge resulting from the study of modern vaccines over 50 years, it does not make much sense to repeat a fourth dose 2-3 months after the third with an outdated preparation.. On the contrary, repeated immunizations in short times sometimes produce the shutdown of the immune response. Let’s see Israel’s data, when it will arrive, and then we decide. A fourth dose of vaccine designed against the Omicron variant would be different. It would be to act as for the flu shot: we change it every winter and there is no talk of third or fourth doses but of a new vaccine ».

Virologist Fauci says that such a contagious virus has never been seen in the last 100 years.



«Let’s believe him. Let’s look at the Italian numbers. Omicron exploded starting in the last decade of December and since then the curve has soared very quickly, day after day. Experts on epidemic growth models tell us it will rise to a peak at the end of January. “