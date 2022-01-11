Peak infections in children increases the risk of Mis-C syndrome – Medicine

FLORENCE – The numerous cases of Covid that are occurring in children, although for the most part they are not serious, could cause in the coming weeks an increase in small patients affected by multisystem inflammatory syndrome (Mis-c), a hyper-inflammatory response to virus that can cause very serious consequences. This is explained by Dr. Francesca Bellini, medical director of the Meyer pediatric hospital in Florence.

“We know – says Bellini – that in children about a month after Covid infection, even if asymptomatic, this serious and dangerous multisystemic inflammatory syndrome can occur. For this reason we fear that these large numbers of infections could have distant effects in the next weeks”.

At the moment in the Florentine pediatric hospital there are no patients hospitalized in intensive care due to Covid, although we are witnessing the peak of admissions. "We have – explains Bellini – a progressive expansion plan for beds dedicated to Covid. A month ago we were on level one, with three beds in the ordinary area and two in the critical area. Now we are on level four, with 22 beds available in the ordinary area. , where 18 children are currently hospitalized ". Of these cases, according to Dr. Bellini, 40% are hospitalized for other pathologies and discovered to be positive for Covid upon entering the hospital. "These are worrying numbers for the maintenance of the hospital – explains Bellini – and for the maintenance of other activities". Among the Covid patients, explains the doctor, also "two adolescents who are in hospital for psychiatric disorders that are the indirect effect of the pandemic". As for the young patients who are in hospital for problems directly related to Covid, the main symptoms are cough, pharyngitis, pneumonia and gastrointestinal disorders.