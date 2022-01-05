World

Peak of infections with Omicron, the physicist Vespignani: “The government is not surprised: we need a plan B or the hospitals will not hold up”

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

The staggering figures that surfaced day by day in the pandemic progress bulletins were more than announced. To reiterate this is the epidemiologist physicist of Northeastern University in Boston Alessandro Vespignani, who in an interview with the Press warns about the effects that the ongoing wave of Coronavirus infections will have on hospitals, after the tracking system has already been overwhelmed by the huge demand for tampons, and on the need for a backup plan, should the restrictions envisaged by the government do not lead to the desired results. Certainly the surge in infections should not be surprising according to Vespignani, especially with the arrival of the Omicron variant: “It was said in a precise manner that Omicron would have taken hold quickly, that the number of cases would have risen, making the previous rounds pale and that the buffer system would go haywire. The decision makers – adds the physicist – also have information about the future, risk analyzes and assessments with respect to the important impact that Omicron will have on the health system ».

Vespignani insists on the need for a plan B, that is, a system of reaction to the worsening of the pandemic that does not rely only on the resistance of the health system. Also because the current wave of infections will inevitably hit hospitals more and more heavily: “Despite the protection of vaccines and the lower severity of Omicron, the number of infections and the speed of growth mean that the impact on hospitals is destined to grow. For this – Vespignani reiterates – we need plans B. If there were no need, so much the better, but I believe that citizens would be comforted by knowing what strategies the government has in mind according to the plausible epidemic trajectories “.

Read also:

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Accident in Bulgaria, bus on fire: 46 dead. Massacre of children – Foreign

November 23, 2021

Malcolm X, two men convicted of his murder after 55 years exonerated

November 18, 2021

“This is not science.” What did Doshi (BMJ) mean by his call for open data on vaccines?

November 9, 2021

Covid: Fauci, the end of the global crisis is still far away – Last Hour

November 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button