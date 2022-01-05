Peak of infections with Omicron, the physicist Vespignani: “The government is not surprised: we need a plan B or the hospitals will not hold up”

The staggering figures that surfaced day by day in the pandemic progress bulletins were more than announced. To reiterate this is the epidemiologist physicist of Northeastern University in Boston Alessandro Vespignani, who in an interview with the Press warns about the effects that the ongoing wave of Coronavirus infections will have on hospitals, after the tracking system has already been overwhelmed by the huge demand for tampons, and on the need for a backup plan, should the restrictions envisaged by the government do not lead to the desired results. Certainly the surge in infections should not be surprising according to Vespignani, especially with the arrival of the Omicron variant: “It was said in a precise manner that Omicron would have taken hold quickly, that the number of cases would have risen, making the previous rounds pale and that the buffer system would go haywire. The decision makers – adds the physicist – also have information about the future, risk analyzes and assessments with respect to the important impact that Omicron will have on the health system ».

Vespignani insists on the need for a plan B, that is, a system of reaction to the worsening of the pandemic that does not rely only on the resistance of the health system. Also because the current wave of infections will inevitably hit hospitals more and more heavily: “Despite the protection of vaccines and the lower severity of Omicron, the number of infections and the speed of growth mean that the impact on hospitals is destined to grow. For this – Vespignani reiterates – we need plans B. If there were no need, so much the better, but I believe that citizens would be comforted by knowing what strategies the government has in mind according to the plausible epidemic trajectories “.

Read also: