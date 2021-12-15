Peaky Blinders 6, the warning of the new promo: “Always listen to Ada Shelby”

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders will debut on BBC One in early 2022, and in recent days the network has released a new promo of the series, which does not bode well for Tommy Shelby. The scene features a dialogue between the character played by Cillian Murphy and her sister Ada (Sophie Rundle).

“Look closely, Tom” Ada says in the clip, also visible in the tweet, coming from the official account of the BBC at the bottom of the news. “Because one of us won’t be here much longer.”

The caption adds: “Always listen to Ada”, further adding to the words of Sophie Rundle the sense of a stark warning.

We do not yet know, meanwhile, if we will see Annabelle Wallis in the final season of Peaky Blinders, because in a recent interview the actress, who played Grace in the first three seasons, was kept rather vague. At the beginning of December, however, another Peaky Blinders 6 teaser anticipated a surprise return.

Sophie Rundle, 33, is also part of the cast of Gentleman Jack, and has starred in such series as Jamestown and Bodyguard. His latest feature film is instead The Midnight Sky, directed last year by George Clooney.

What are your expectations on Peaky Blinders 6? How do you think the Shelby family saga will end? Let us know as always in your comments.