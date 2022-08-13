Peaky Blinders actor stars in disturbing psychological horror movie

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Netflix breaks it with an action and suspense thriller

And this is precisely what happens with “Night Flight”, the American film directed by Wes Craven. Of course It is not a minor fact that Murphy, the face of Peaky Blinders, is the main actor, much less if the cast is completed with Rachel McAdams (Diary of a passion)Jayma Mays and Brian Cox.

Night Flight scene, with Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy.jpg Rachel McAdams (Notebook) and Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) star in this thriller on Neflix.

What is Night Flight on Netflix about?

Night Flight presents the story of Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams), who takes a plane to Miami. Shortly after takeoff she meets Jackson (Cillian Murphy), her seatmate.who reveals the reason for his presence on the plane.

The man is the architect of a plan to kill a government official and Lisa must become the key. for the plan to work.

If she refuses to cooperate, Jackson will order her father killed. Trapped on the plane, Lisa desperately searches for a way to elude Jackson and prevent an impending murder.

Cast of Night Flight, the Netflix movie