Entertainment

Peaky Blinders actor stars in disturbing psychological horror movie

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Netflix breaks it with an action and suspense thriller

And this is precisely what happens with “Night Flight”, the American film directed by Wes Craven. Of course It is not a minor fact that Murphy, the face of Peaky Blinders, is the main actor, much less if the cast is completed with Rachel McAdams (Diary of a passion)Jayma Mays and Brian Cox.

Night Flight scene, with Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy.jpg

Rachel McAdams (Notebook) and Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) star in this thriller on Neflix.

Rachel McAdams (Notebook) and Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) star in this thriller on Neflix.

What is Night Flight on Netflix about?

Night Flight presents the story of Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams), who takes a plane to Miami. Shortly after takeoff she meets Jackson (Cillian Murphy), her seatmate.who reveals the reason for his presence on the plane.

The man is the architect of a plan to kill a government official and Lisa must become the key. for the plan to work.

If she refuses to cooperate, Jackson will order her father killed. Trapped on the plane, Lisa desperately searches for a way to elude Jackson and prevent an impending murder.

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Netflix celebrates the success of a gripping thriller

Cast of Night Flight, the Netflix movie

  • Rachel McAdams as Lisa Reisert.
  • Cillian Murphy as Jackson Rippner.
  • Brian Cox as Joe Reisert.
  • Jayma Mays as Cynthia.
  • Jack Scalia as Secretary of Homeland Security Charles Keefe.
  • Robert Pine as Bob Taylor.
  • Teresa Press-Marx as Marianne Taylor.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Wanda Nara published a private chat with Maxi López and surprised her followers

5 mins ago

The luxury collection that Jessica Alba’s children will keep

11 mins ago

Emily Blunt Joins Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Movie

17 mins ago

Margot Robbie falls in love with her style during her trip to Turkey

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button