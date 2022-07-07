‘Peaky Blinders’ and other movies and series featuring famous siblings, like Elle and Dakota Fanning | Entertainment Cinema and Series
However, it is little known that two of the actors who appear in the series are family in real life. But they are not the only brothers who have shared credits in a movie or series: we tell you some cases.
One of Dakota Fanning’s major roles was as Sam in the 2001 film ‘I Am Sam.’ Few remember that her younger sister played the same role. And it is that in the scenes where it is shown that Sam is a baby, the actress who gives life to the character is Elle Fanning.
Before Eleazar Gómez starred in the scandal for hitting his ex-partner, he participated in the iconic Televisa series ‘Rebelde’, where he had the character of Leonardo.
Also on the show was his sister, Zoiraida Gómez, who was Jose Luján, who was a recurring character throughout all the seasons of the series.
The Cusack brothers have shared credits in more than one film. Among them are ‘High Fidelity’, ‘A murderer something special’ and ‘War business’.
Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez
In ‘Two and a Half Men’ Charlie Sheen’s real-life brother, Emilio Estévez, appeared at his side impersonating his brother. But it is not the only ossion in which they have acted together, since they have also shared credits in films such as ‘Young weapon’, ‘Two crazy people and a stiff’ or ‘With the weapon ready’.
Although both actors have stood out on their own in their professional careers, the truth is that they have come to coincide in productions acting together.
Some of them are ‘A dangerous woman’ and ‘Homegrown’, which were directed by his father, Steven Gyllenhaal. However, the most recognized is ‘Donnie Darko’.
Joe and Finn Cole in ‘Peaky Blinders’
Joe Cole played John, brother of Arthur and Thomas Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’. What many do not know is that his brother in real life, Finn Cole, also appeared in the series.
This is the actor who plays Michael Gray, Aunt Polly’s son. That is, while in reality they are brothers, in fiction they were cousins.
It is one of the most recognized pairs of sisters in the world of entertainment in Mexico. Although Martha Higareda is somewhat more recognized, her sister Miriam is not far behind, since she has managed to build a career as an actress. They could be seen together working on the films ‘Marry Who Can’ and ‘Everyone Falls’.