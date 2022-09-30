Peaky Blinders creator teams up with Elisabeth Moss for new series

FX ordered a series for the Hulu streaming platform that will bring together the creator of Peaky Blindersthe British Steven Knight, with the actress of The Handmaid’s Tale, Elizabeth Moss. This is reported by the specialized portal Variety.

fiction will be called The Veil and was described as a “captivating thriller that explores the surprising and tense relationship between two women who navigate a deadly game of truth and lies between the cities of Istanbul, Paris and London”.

“One woman has a secret, the other is on a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost,” announces the brief official synopsis. Currently, Hulu is not available in Argentina, but its original productions are usually broadcast in Latin America by Star +.







Steven Knight, the author of “Peaky Blinders.” Reuters photo

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Steven Knight in The Veil, and very excited to have Elisabeth Moss confirmed in the lead role,” Nick Grad, FX’s president of original programming, said in a statement. “Steven’s scripts are riveting and will certainly showcase Elisabeth’s exceptional talent,” added Grad.

Knight, an old friend from FX

Knight will write and executive produce The Veilwith Moss also executive producing under her banner, Love & Squalor Pictures.







Moss. The fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres in September.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be telling this international and very contemporary story,” said Knight. “We have brought together some of the most talented people in the business. I have wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a historic television event,” he added.

Indeed, this will be Knight’s fourth project with FX. Before, he developed for the channel the series Taboostarring Tom Hardy, and A Christmas Carol, starring Guy Pearce. And an adaptation of Big hopesthe Charles Dickens classic -which was already made into a film in 1998- with Olivia Colman.

Waiting for the sequel to “Peaky Blinders”







Steven Knight arriving at the “Spencer” gala at the London Film Festival. He wrote the screenplay for the film with Kristen Stewart. Photo EFE

Especially known for being the brains behind Peaky Blinders -the Netflix series that this year had its sixth and final season- also developed see, Apple series. In addition, he is working on a series about Enzo Ferrari for the company founded by Steve Jobs.

But of all of Knight’s upcoming projects, many have their eyes on the Peaky Blindersa film that, in addition to being a sequel to the series, will be the closing of the Birmingham gangster saga.

This week it transpired that the filming of the film will begin soon, although everything indicates that this will happen in 2023. The British assured that he is close to finishing the script.

From “Mad Men” to “The Handmaid’s Tale”







Elisabeth Moss with her Emmy for best leading actress for “The Handmaid’s Tale”, in 2017. Photo Reuters

For his part, Moss is starring in the acclaimed The Handmaid’s Tale -either The Handmaid’s Tale-, Hulu series that will premiere its fifth season next September.

The 40-year-old Californian actress won an Emmy for best actress in a drama series in 2017 for her work on the series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. She and a Golden Globe for that same role in 2018.

She is also known for her role as Peggy Olson in Mad Men, a role that earned him six Emmy nominations. His most recent works include the Apple series Shining Girls and the movie The invisible manfrom Universal.

POS

Look also