“Peaky Blinders”, “Ms. Marvel”, Luis Fonsi in Montevideo and more activities for the week – Tvshow – 06/05/2022

convention Montevideo Comics celebrates its 20th anniversary

This Saturday and Sunday, the Sodre National Auditorium will host Montevideo Comics, a classic event around graphic narrative that celebrates its 20th anniversary. With an agenda full of activities that go from 12:00 to 9:00 p.m., the four floors of the Adela Reta Auditorium will present stands, toy libraries, exhibitions, films and various themed games. In addition, there will be conferences by Argentine, Brazilian, Canadian, Spanish, French, Greek and Swiss artists. Tickets for each day cost 520 pesos and are available at Tickantel. The subscription for the two days costs 728 pesos.

cinema What’s new from Liam Neeson and more movie premieres

Like every Thursday, the billboard of Uruguayan cinemas will be renewed with several premieres. The one that stands out on the list is murderer without memorythe new of Liam Neeson, where he plays Alex Lewis, a hit man who becomes the target of his organization for refusing to do a job. will also premiere sinister twin, a horror movie directed by Taneli Mustonen and starring Teresa Palmer and Steven Cree. In addition to both novelties, Life will present The Library of Forgotten Booksthe film adaptation of the bestseller by the French writer David Foenkins.

streaming “Peaky Blinders”, “Ms. Marvel” and more news

The catalog of streaming platforms will be renewed with a few promising proposals. This Friday, Netflix will premiere the sixth season of Peaky Blinders and the series the first death and Privacy. Disney +, for its part, will present the series this Wednesday Ms Marvelwhile on Friday it will premiere Beyond Infinity: Buzz and Lightyear’s Journey, a documentary about the Buzz Lightyear movie. In addition, Paramount + will present this Wednesday the second season of Being Pampitathe reality show about Carolina Ardohain, one of the greatest Argentine television figures.

music Luis Fonsi, The Authentic Decadents and more

This week’s musical agenda will be full of recitals for all tastes. This Tuesday and Wednesday Julieta Venegas It will present a double date at the Auditorio Nacional del Sodre (tickets at Tickantel). On Thursday it will be the turn of Luis Fonsiwho will sing at the Antel Arena hand in hand with the show “A perfect night” (Tickantel). That night, the Montevideo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the concertThe fifth”, which will feature the presence of the Jamaican violinist Ellinor D’Melon. On Friday, Kuropa will perform at El Galpón (Tickantel), the Tabare in Magnolio Sala (Tickantel) and Chest E ‘Iron in the Museum Room (RedTickets).

Luis Fonsi. Photo: Diffusion.

On Saturday there will be several recitals around the corner. Nickel will arrive at the Solís Theater to review his repertoire and premiere songs (Tickantel), The Real Decadents will celebrate their 35 years at the Antel Arena (Tickantel), Marilina Bertoldi will present his new album in Sala del Museo (RedTickets) and crossing the puddle will perform his hits at Montevideo Music Box (Abitab).

theater “Sex, I lived your experience”, “La Chancha” and more

This will be a week of novelties and theatrical visits. On Tuesday, Annie Dutoit-Argerich will arrive at the Solís Theater with Who is Clara Wick? a work that will inaugurate the 2022 season of the Cultural Center of Music (Tickantel). The next night, it will be released The pork, directed by André Hubener, in the Zavala Muniz room. It will have functions until Sunday (Tickantel). On Friday, the Argentine Jose Maria Muscari will bring to the Metro Theater Sex, I lived your experience, the successful play that includes Christian Sancho, Valeria Archimo, Ginette Reyinal and Maxi Diorio. It goes until Sunday (Tickantel).