Peaky Blinders season 6: forget Cillian Murphy, Tommy should have been played by a Fast & Furious star

After a first broadcast on the BBC in England this winter, season 6 of Peaky Blinders – announced as the last of the series, arrives this Friday, June 10, 2021 on Netflix in France. A particularly moving last year, marked in particular by the absence of Polly due to the death of her interpreter Helen McCrory, but also intense and fascinating. As since the beginning of the fiction in 2013, Arthur’s brother finds himself once again immersed in a spectacular intrigue, which keeps us in suspense like never before.

Tommy should have been played by a star Fast and Furious

However, as incredible as it may seem, if it seems unthinkable today to imagine an actor other than Cillian Murphy to carry such a character, so much his talent has allowed us to attend countless magnetic performances and bluffing accuracy, Tommy could actually have been played by another actor.

Even though the series was still in the planning stage, Steven Knight (the creator) did indeed have someone else in mind for the role. Her name ? Jason Statham. Yes, you read that right, he’s the star of the Carrier and Fast & Furious who initially should have slipped into the skin of Tommy.

“I met them both in Los Angeles to talk about this character and then I decided on Jason“, confessed the father of Peaky Blinders at the microphone of Esquire. The reason for such a choice? “Quite simply because physically, in a room, Jason imposes“. Difficult to prove him wrong on this point.

The creator reveals behind the scenes of the casting

But then, why did he finally change his mind at the last moment? If it is true that Statham would not have made a mark in the series (we think back in particular to his roles in Snap, An angry man), the talent of Cillian Murphy finally won everything despite a different physique.

“Cillian, when you meet him, he’s not Tommy. And I was too dumb not to understand itadmitted the creator. Cillian then texted me saying, ‘Remember, I’m an actor. And it’s totally true, he is able to transform. If you meet him on the street, he is totally different from [ce qu’il offre à l’écran]“.

A change that paid off for everyone, since Cillian Murphy was able to find a role worthy of him, Jason Statham was able to avoid smoking 7,895 packs of cigarettes per day of filming and the hairdressers now have work thanks to the Tommy fans!