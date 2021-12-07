Pearl Harbor – 80 years and a movie later

Pearl Harbor was one of the most terrible defeats suffered by the United States. Operation “Z”, which was supposed to paralyze the American Pacific fleet located in Hawaii, turned out to be one of the most spectacular and daring actions of the entire Second World War. Exactly eighty years have passed since that day.

The attack on Pearl Harbor, also known as “Operation Hawaii”, occurred at the crack of dawn on December 7, 1941, conducted by a fleet of aircraft carriers of the Japanese Imperial Navy against US military installations in Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu, in the archipelago of Hawaii.

The operation was completed in the absence of the Japanese declaration of war, which could only be formalized once the attack had begun due to delays in the decryption of the code text by the Japanese embassy. The attack caused the United States to enter the Second World War, where a strong feeling of disapproval and hatred towards Japan spread in public opinion, so much so that the president Roosevelt he defined it, in his address to the nation, as Day of Infamy, “Day of infamy”.

The attack on Pearl Harbor was conceived and led by Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto with the aim of destroying the US Pacific fleet. The operation was a notable tactical success; however, the Japanese aircraft could not hit the American aircraft carriers not present in port at the time of the attack and gave up bombing the fuel depots and the base’s arsenal. The damage inflicted on the Pacific fleet, however, was heavy: one battleship blew up, one capsized, three others were sunk; many other ships were hit.

From history books to the big screen.

Ben Affleck And Kate Beckinsale are the protagonists of the love story born in the background of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The course of events leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor came to life in the unforgettable epic film of the same name. A spectacular blockbuster brought to the screen by Jerry Bruckheimer And Michael Bay.

The film has as its object a love story that has as a background the tragic and really happened attack and sees protagonists Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale And Josh Hartnett. The two pilots end up falling in love with the same woman and for the first time in years their friendship is jeopardized. Here are some curiosities about the production of Pearl Harbor.

Initially the producers hoped to reunite Matt Damon, Ben Affleck And Gwyneth Paltrow together in the main roles. However, Damon And Paltrow they could not commit to the film due to previous film engagements. After the refusal of Gwyneth Paltrow for the female lead role, she was also considered Charlize Theron which, however, he preferred to act in Sweet November. And in the end the part went to the beautiful Kate Beckinsale.

The latter claimed that her romantic scenes with Affleck they were shot late in production, which made it difficult to kiss him on the lips without laughing, since the two had become very close friends during filming. Even the actor himself was of the opinion that it was embarrassing, like kissing a sister. Ironically Ben Affleck, who plays a talented pilot in the film, admitted in real life that he had a real phobia of flying.

However, this blockbuster has been criticized by many for some chronological inaccuracies, justified by the director himself Bay to make the film more exciting.

One example is the scene showing Japanese planes attacking a hospital, which caused a huge uproar both in Japan and among Pearl Harbor veterans, but it is fictional: it never actually happened. Japanese pilots were under strict orders not to attack civilian targets. The director later stated that he added the scene to make the attack more barbaric.

It’s impressive to even think that according to some calculations, the total amount of money spent on the production and promotion of the film itself ($ 140,000,000) was roughly equivalent to the amount of damage caused by the actual attack.

Do you think the grandfather of Ben Affleck he refused to see the film, explaining that he was not interested in reliving the war in any way.

Pearl Harbor earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the film with the most explosives used. However, the film was a huge box office success, earning nearly $ 450 million worldwide. It was nominated for 4 Academy Awards, earning the one for Best Sound Editing.