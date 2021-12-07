World

Pearl Harbor, Eighty Years Ago Attack – Foreground

Eighty years ago the Japanese attack on the American base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaiian Islands. It was December 7, 1941 and the event determined the entry of the United States into the Second World War and the sudden reversal of the balance in favor of the allied forces.

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the attack, Rai Cultura proposes the American documentary “Pearl Harbor” – introduced by the military historian Fabio De Ninno – broadcast today Tuesday 7 December at 9.40pm on Rai Storia.

The doc reconstructs in detail the attack by the Japanese on the American naval base in Hawaii and recounts that fundamental historical moment, starting from its premises, to reconstruct the intertwining of alliances and diplomatic incidents that characterize the US-Japan clash for control of the Pacific .

The attack on Pearl Harbor is remembered for the many scenes of heroism and sacrifice which featured sailors, airmen and civilians who fought without waiting for orders. Brave men who showed immense courage in the face of grave danger and made their compatriots proud.

From rescuing others to returning Japanese fire, these men went above and beyond the call of duty and saved many lives. Men like John Charles England, Doris Miller, Philip Rasmussen, Julio De Castro and Donald Kirby Ross, whose dramatic stories, hitherto almost unknown, are told through unpublished films and interviews.

