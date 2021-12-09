Pearl Harbor: Most or all has been said, but there are some noteworthy peculiarities

Anyone wishing even to inquire about the Japanese attack on the US base in Pearl Harbor of the December 7, 1941 he would find a formidable quantity of historical material: everything or almost everything has been said about the event and, as always, the rule is that the story is told by the winners. Beyond the dynamics of a meticulously planned attack characterized by a sophisticated diversionary maneuver, there are some noteworthy peculiarities.

The Japanese general strategic plan was to have a free hand in Southeast Asia and, to this end, they had been underway for some time negotiations with the USA: President Roosevelt was perhaps not entirely opposed to some form of agreement but the American conditions were deemed unacceptable. It was therefore necessary to drastically block the Americans before they could militarily interfere with these plans. What is therefore called in the world of intelligence was adopted a “dual agenda” policy: the negotiations with the US had continued but, at the same time, a massive military “shoulder” was secretly prepared in the event of the very probable failure of the negotiation. Both sides perhaps wished the failure of the same, albeit for different reasons.

During this preparation phase, the Japanese, who have always been obsessed with the concept of perfection even in the smallest details, were inspired by the English attack with torpedo bombers in the port of Taranto: it took place in the night between 11 and 12 November 1940 and was a truly textbook military operation. A network of German spies active in the US allowed the Japanese to perfect all the technical elements of the attack. In Taranto, as in Pearl Harbor, the seabed of the port was not deep and it was therefore necessary to modify the “government” of the torpedoes which, similar in function to the tailings of an airplane but with the rudder part in a fixed position, allows to learn o pull-up: the modification of the governal stabilizer allowed the torpedo to enter the water avoiding to learn excessively and then sail almost close to the surface.

The network of German spies in the US that passed information to the Japanese on government optimization was direct by a double agent in the pay of the British MI6 named Dusan Popov, who already in May 1941 alerted the British: they warned the US intelligence (FBI) of the fact that the Japanese were planning a massive attack on an American port. Pearl Harbor was the headquarters of the Pacific fleet, and therefore of the major US operational and logistical assets in that area, and this was the only logical and plausible target. In August 1941, also through other information received mainly from Hoover (FBI), the US probably knew with certainty what Tokyo was planning but this information stopped for some reason at the highest political level, namely President Roosevelt and his entourage.

However, the various intelligence structures (the CIA did not yet exist) greatly underestimated the military capabilities of the Japanese: the question arises whether this underestimation was due only to an incredible analytical inability or to intentional omissions. The propensity of the US to create false or fabricated news in order to fuel tensions and possibly justify conflicts and political interference on a global level is now well established and a historical element.

Returning to what happened before and during that December 7th, the plan of Admiral Yamamoto, the great architect of what was called “Operation Z” in code, was to sink a large part of the American fleet in the Pacific, especially the two aircraft carriers that were at anchor, namely the Lexington and the Enterprise. Its twin Saratoga was at home and other major aircraft carriers and ships were in the Atlantic, where they had been transferred in preparation for a war against Germany and Italy: there had not yet been any declaration of war against Germany. Axis but the preparations were massive.

The attack on Pearl Harbor was to be carried out by keeping the aircraft carriers very far away in order to be outside the operational range of the American counter-offensive reaction: this would also have meant outside the operational autonomy of their aircraft, which after the attack would have been sacrificed by landing on the way back. But the plan that was then actually implemented was perfected by two experienced naval combat officers (Yamamoto was not), Takigiro Onishi and Minoru Genda, who thought instead to bring aircraft carriers closer far to Pearl Harbor for the aircraft to cover a relatively short distance to their targets. After the launch of the attack the aircraft carriers would immediately depart at maximum speed to reach a recovery point far away but still within range of their aircraft. The American counterattack would thus have to be brought to a limit distance and perhaps out of the range of its aircraft. Brilliant! It was fundamental do not be detected during the approach up to the time of launch from aircraft carriers: the radars of the time were still quite primitive and ineffective at those distances.

The Japanese fleet performed a magnificent diversionary maneuver not aiming directly at Hawaii from the west but heading towards the Kuril Islands, far north of the target. This required a refueling in navigation which took place en route to the Kurils, where the whole fleet gathered: at least five submarines were part of this fleet.

The last phase of the attack was launched from the Kurils and the Japanese fleet headed for Hawaii from an unexpected direction. But around three in the morning of December 7, the American destroyer Ward sank at least one of the submarines and a naval confrontation began in front of the port: it should have put the US forces in a state of maximum alert, although there was not formally a state of war against Japan, but inexplicably this did not happen.

At 6:00 it took off the first wave of Japanese aircraft: an American radar station identified them well in advance but the person in charge of the analysis of the radar images attributed the traces to a formation of B-17s whose arrival was expected at the same time. The first 183 aircraft were divided into three groups: the first (torpedo bombers and bombers) with naval targets, the second and third with land targets mainly airports (infrastructures, ground aircraft, anti-aircraft positions, etc.). At the end of the attacks, the damage inflicted on the ground was devastating, with well over 300 aircraft destroyed and damaged, against the loss of about thirty Japanese aircraft.

There is very little to say about the damage to the US fleet in the harbor: the Pacific fleet was effectively decimated and effectively rendered inoperative for a long time. Believing that the first two waves had effectively beaten their intended objectives, an initially planned third wave was canceled which would have had to focus on warehouses and arsenals to completely zero US warfare capabilities across the Pacific.

The concept of heavy formations was conceived in the Thirties by our Regia Aeronautica and, during the Second World War, it evolved into the concept of package, or formations consisting of flocks of aircraft with different capabilities and armaments. Pearl Harbor is still a subject of study in air military doctrine, so much so that the concept of package is still valid and in use. It was used extensively in the first phase of the 1991 Gulf War, devoted solely to the annihilation of Iraqi ground forces.

Our Tornadoes from Operation Locusta also took part in the “packages” that have been widely used. The number of aircraft used was around one hundred units, including the numerous support structures: our Tornadoes found themselves inserted in planned attack sequences with a margin of a few seconds, almost never seeing the other components of the package and maintaining indicated speeds. above 500 knots (about 900 km / h) and altitudes around 20 thousand feet (about 7000 meters). The high level of coordination and updating of the situation made it possible in this case as well preserve the essential surprise factor. To maintain this factor, the Japanese of Operation Z had to keep the naval group compact, transfer information with visual signals and maintain an iron radio silence in flight; but this was perhaps one of the main reasons why the attack had such devastating results, finding the Americans unprepared, in a serene, quiet and relaxed Sunday morning of rest.

With the contribution of Antonio Urbano, former Commander of the Tornado Fighter Group during the Gulf War