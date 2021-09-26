News

Pearl Harbor: the true story of the Michael Bay movie

It is the event that marked the entry of the United States into World War II. The December 7, 1941, at the crack of dawn, a fleet of aircraft carriers of the Japanese Imperial Navy attacked the United States Pacific Fleet and the US military installations located in Pearl Harbor – on the island of Oahu, in the Hawaiian archipelago – in what entered the story like Attack on Pearl Harbor. The events of that day were partly recounted in Pearl Harbor, film released in theaters in 2001, directed by Michael Bay and starring Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett And Kate Beckinsale. The film achieved great commercial success, earning $ 450 million worldwide and garnering four 2002 Oscar nominations and triumphing in the category. Best Sound Editing.

The true story of Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor; cinematographe.it

In the early hours of December 2, 1941, a message was intercepted indicating the precise day of the Japanese attack on the American fleet in the Pacific, that is, December 7, 1941. The attack was conceived and led by the admiral Isoroku Yamamoto – who was in Hiroshima Bay aboard the battleship Nagato – with the aim of destroying the US Pacific fleet. In the seven days preceding the attack, Captain C. McMoriss and the commander V. Murphy they reassured Husband Kimmel – the admiral of the fleet located in Pearl Harbor – that a Japanese attack on Hawaii was unlikely, despite the intercepted messages from the Navy saying the exact opposite.

When they intercepted the Japanese message giving the order to attack, they passed it on to General G. Marshall. The latter, to communicate it to Pearl Harbor, used somewhat inexplicably the slower communication, that is the RCA, without even putting the stamp of precedence on the telegram. The message, in fact, came after the attack. At 7:52 am on December 7, the Japanese Imperial Navy’s fleet of aircraft carriers officially began the attack on Pearl Harbor, which resulted in the deaths of 2,476 men. The entire American fleet in the Pacific was ferociously and rather easily wiped out. The attack was dubbed by President Roosevelt as “the day of infamy“, The day the whole of America was deliberately attacked.

