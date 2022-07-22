Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Loses His Voice Due to Heat in Europe

The concert by the American rock band Pearl Jam, which was due to take place last Wednesday, 20, had to be postponed because singer Eddie Vedder was “voiced” as a result of the huge heat wave that Europe has been facing in recent days. The climate is dry, which has generated many fires.

“For all those who were expecting a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, so were we. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor location outside of Paris (heat, dust and smoke from the fires), our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was injured.”

“He consulted doctors and had treatment, but so far his vocal cords have not recovered. This is brutal news and a horrible time… for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to make the shows as well as those who dedicate their precious time and energy to watching it.”

“As a band, we’re sorry and we try to find options to keep playing. And Ed wants to sing, but there’s no throat available right now… We’re really, really sorry. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Thank you for everyone’s understanding.”