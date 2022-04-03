Peasants in Cuba are authorized to sell their products directly to tourism

A recent rule published in the Official Gazette of the Republic authorizes the direct sale of agricultural products to the tourism system in Cuba. Let’s see the details.

According to Resolution 73/2022, signed by the Minister of Agriculture, Ydael Jesús Pérez Brito, “companies, agricultural cooperatives, owners and usufructuaries of land and other agricultural producers, can sell directly all of its agricultural productions to the entities that belong to the tourism system or contribute to the assurance of it”.

The products that are included in the annual national balance sheet approved by the Ministry of Economy and Planning and those that are managed by specialized companies of the Agriculture system, as established in Decree 35, on the commercialization of agricultural products”.

The products that are excluded from direct sales to tourism are not specified.

Also I know establishes that “processed meat products and their derivatives are purchased in authorized establishments, subject to compliance with current health and veterinary provisions.”

CUBAN PRODUCTS FOR TOURISM

In February of this year, under the title “That tourism be fed with Cuban products”, the newspaper Granma addressed the need for Cuban hotels to stock up with national merchandise.

The text mentions an example of how a cooperative of credits and services (CCS) of the town of Jagüey Grande, contributes “about seven tons of products each to tourism.”

That farmer maintains a contract with the Iberostar Varadero, from where they ensure “satisfies the demand with fresh, quality products and a mutually advantageous price,” according to the Article.

Thus, deliver “pineapple, melon, cucumber, guava, sweet potato, and papaya, in addition to some exotic fruits, very popular with foreign customers”.

None of these products are affordable or recurrent in the kitchen of “ordinary” Cubans.

At that time, there were in Matanzas a total of 34 forms of production linked to the tourism sector that guaranteed “the highest percentage of vegetables and fruits.”

According to the data offered, the producers “contributed with approximately 70% of the farm products destined for Cuba’s main sun and beach destination”, which at that time had 52 hotels in operation.

The delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in the province stated that “we must be able to provide national products to our hotels and thus ensure attention to the growing arrival of visitors”.

The recent resolution approved by the Cuban government goes in that direction.

But, how is it going to affect the already depleted table of Cubans? It is an answer that the government will have to offer.