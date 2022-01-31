Pebbles in President Mattarella’s shoes

Salvini who pays too much attention to Borghi, Casellati resentful, Letta who has not been him since he returned from Paris. And then Renzi, Berlusconi, Conte and Elle Macpherson. Our regular Quirinalist reveals a very confidential speech by the head of state

Dear friends, sorry to make public the speech that Sergio Mattarella has pronounced in recent days before the Council of State. This act was supposed to remain secret, but it is revealed here since the games have now been made.

Mattarella: “Authoritative members of the primary administrative court of Italy, I have gathered you to complain. Let’s start from Salvini. There is no ‘blackmail’ Prime Minister Draghi telling him: ‘Mariolone we vote for you at Colle if you send Speranza and Lamorgese away from the new government and give us back the Interior Ministry and put Zaia back to Health. Best wishes for your seven years’. Where are we? Even when they elect the chief of the Bushmen it is not dealt with these methods while for the Masai it is practice. In fact, the delegates of the tribes, gathered on the banks of the Zambezi River, have the vice of the exchange vote. They say to a candidate: ‘We’ll get you elected on the island of the bulls (which would be the seat of their Quirinale), if you allow us to participate in a National Geographic documentary. Here we do ourselves with the pole in hand. In the evening, after filming is over, we dress in Western style and go to the casino in Kinshasa (Congo) to brag, drink liquor, deceive the dancers and threaten the money changer ‘. Then that Matteo Salvini always pays too much attention to the honorable Claudio Borghi. That, in addition to having been vaccinated with Sputnik in San Marino, made me call back from Cristine Lagarde who one evening, worried, said to me: ‘Sergio! Sorry now, I’m bothering you because a diplomatic incident has happened in Macau ‘. Me: ‘O beautiful! Tell me Cristine ‘. Her: ‘One of your Italian parliamentarians showed up in the Cartier showroom in the former Portuguese colony, after buying an emerald anklet for Anna Falchi. He wanted to pay in Albanian lek. ‘ I am amazed: ‘In Albanian lek?’. ‘Yes Sergio! Borghi argued that this currency is equivalent to the euro. A stuff that is neither in heaven nor on earth. He wanted to make the change at par. The sapphire and ruby ​​anklet cost 930 thousand euros. He wanted to make a check from the Credito artigiano di Durazzo equal to 930,000 Albanian lek. Upon refusal of the order, he qualified as an Italian parliamentarian. The director of the atelier calmed him down; Borghi phoned Salvini who agreed with him ‘. In short, Cristine, as President of the Italian Republic I would be tired of making these figures on a planetary level. I had to call in the Italian honorary consul in Macao (the Torpedo Macao center forward, a good young man from Seregno, stopped training to go there and convinced Borghi to pay in Ugandan shillings, which are in the colonial franc area. ). But what an effort, and what thin figures. That Salvini also wreaked havoc in recent elections for my successor. I called him because I would have liked Emma Marcegaglia in my place. Instead he sent the President of the Senate to the winds, who is now offended with me. In fact, look at this whatsapp, if you don’t believe it. ‘Sergio. I block both friendships on Facebook and here! Elizabeth. Hi, I’m resentful. You’ve been too lukewarm but I love you the same, even more ‘.

Friends let’s move on to Enrico Letta – continues the president -. It disappointed me. I told him two hundred times that I didn’t feel like spending seven more years in the former Savoy palace. He had guaranteed me not to bring myself up again. Instead … then it doesn’t check anything. What do they keep voting for me in the secret of the ballot box? Do I have to run in my underwear because of the Babuino because, pretending to be mad, they desist from their unwelcome design? “.

An authoritative member of the Council of State jumps on and says: “President, why don’t you go in your pajamas to the Aniene rowing club with the excuse of admiring their trophy cabinet, suddenly he takes them and throws them into the Tiber? At that point, Letta – informed that the fact does not exist but is doubtful – will begin to bet on another candidate “.

Mattarella: “Yes, I’ll do that too if necessary, but I don’t think it will help convince Enrico; since he returned from Paris he has changed. He seemed pro-Arab, the proof is that Khaled, my favorite singer, is on the ringtone. We Italians have strengthened our friendship with Algiers (my favorite city) thanks to the aforementioned singer-songwriter. In fact, go straight to YouTube to hear ‘Kutché’. I’m sure you and your loved ones will download it too ”.

Applause of those present.

“Let’s move on to Berlusconi; why didn’t he measure himself against the classroom? In the fourth ballot he would have won. Now he would be head of state. The role of mediator that Macron has taken on is much appreciated internationally, now he would have it. He would go down in history for convincing his friend Vladimir not to invade Ukraine. Of course, you can call him even now. But do you want to be the president of the Italian Republic? He would have thanks from Erdogan to China, from Bolsonaro to the UN. In short, a masterpiece equal to Cavour’s bersaglieri in Crimea. On the other hand, he pulled back at the best. It was an opportunity to get people talking about our country in the world. Let’s face it all. Outside of our ‘Quirinarie’ nobody cares. We are in the international limelight for one thing only. Because there is the head of 3.5 billion Catholics on the planet. In fact, in the elections to elect the new Holy Father there are TV and correspondents from 210 nations, and the news from the USA, Mexico, Japan, India, South Africa (all over the world) opens with the news of the voting in the Vatican. Now, here there are 1,500 journalists, 1,498 of whom are Italian and two from Switzerland (Canton Ticino). In the Oregon bars of our election they talk, but not that much. They prefer news about Balotelli. Will he be called up by Mancini for the play-offs? Silvio! It was your most important missed opportunity, other than the purchase of Gullit, which, however, I heard yesterday and told me that he would have a good view of Cartabia sul Colle. But let’s not exaggerate. Just as we do not intervene when they choose the premier in the Netherlands, so must they do when we choose Pier Ferdinando Casini. However Berlusconi as a man is complete. He can speak, he knows how to behave, he is gallant, refined and polite. Grand master of ceremonies. Yes, sorry not to see him in my place. It will be for 2029.

Now I want to tell you something about Matteo Renzi called ‘stupor mundi’ and this definition is anything but ironic. Renzi is prepared, having held public functions from the most peripheral to we know which ones. Sorry. I expected more. The former prime minister had guaranteed me to facilitate the election of Sabino Cassese, who was the best president of the Republic for our country. But then, perhaps advised by myself, but I don’t think, he diverted his influence, which goes far beyond the perimeter of Italia viva, on Marcello Pera, who has called me now to tell me that he is offended. I do not know the reason. Perhaps because in seven years I have never sent him the Carabinieri Corazzieri calendar. But Marcello let’s think: they give me only four. I keep one for myself, the other I send to the Constitutional Court, one to Secretary Zampetti and the other usually gets lost. At this point I will send you the Pirelli calendar to apologize, a true status symbol, another Italian pride. This year the legendary woman returns to keep us company in the boring days of the public administration: Elle Macpherson, known as ‘The Body’. Defined as the most beautiful woman from the fall of Constantinople (1453) to today. And do you know what I tell you now? This calendar should be displayed in all rector offices of all Schengen area universities by law. But rightly, those who wish can also place it at the University of Varanasi, with respect speaking, or at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, always speaking with the respect due to such associations.

Renzi will certainly be President of the Republic in the next multiples of seven. I predict 2036. In 2029 it has already been decided, the Hon. Mara Carfagna. Rightly. Now they don’t have the age. It hurt me a lot when Renzi suggested selling the presidential car, which ‘sucks’ a liter of petrol every 500 meters, to give the proceeds to the Community of Sant’Egidio, and replace it with a Tesla that Musk would have donated to both the Italy than to the Papal State and to Federico Pizzarotti, who already runs on methane in Parma, through a converted Fiat 131 Mirafiori already in use by the municipality, with a trailer tow hook not approved. Sorry to say. And for this there is an open file in the prosecutor’s office for not having it removed. What the mayor on his Instagram page claims to do tomorrow through a retired worker of the Breda Ferroviaria questioned by me, who replied: ‘Remove the car hook of the municipality of Parma? I know nothing! I’m sorry! Please contact the mayor’s press office ‘”.

Mattarella continues: “Here, friends, all this confusion of revenue stamps and dpcm and Pnrr broke the bales. You go ahead, I’m going to my Mondello to sunbathe. Already now the almond trees are in bloom and some Milanese are bathing on the beach. With bronchitis never seen before, the next day.

The last character I would like to tell you about is Peppino Conte. It disappointed me. He declined the invitation to take my place. He got scared. Saying, in the blink of an eye I went to Palazzo Chigi, now to the Quirinale… I don’t want to be remembered in middle school books as the luckiest man since Julia Roberts’ first boyfriend. At this point I told him: look, Grillo is not giving you the electoral patrimony accumulated over years of effort and jokes. Without paying a pledge “.

One of the small audience intervenes: “What would this pledge be?”. Mattarella: “Join the Masonic lodge which is headed by Ligurian comedians”.

“President! Name the names! ”.

Mattarella: “Of course! Crozza, Luca and Paolo, Antonio Ricci and ten others. But friends of the Council of State, why don’t you join! As a Masonic lodge it is complete. Recognized by the Great East of Ljubljana, it is based in the villa of Grillo. Here is the Archive with the list of the names of the members. But rightly subversive purposes, that is to overthrow the democratic order and put Luigi Di Maio at the head of state. Here is the Foreign Minister that I am telling you that he will already go up to Colle in 2043. He has finally learned English well. In fact, her British Majesty’s Foreign Office called me yesterday. ‘I wanted to congratulate your Excellency (which would be me) for the wonderful impression your tenant made on us at the Farnesina: in addition to an excellent presence we noticed from the previous meeting that practically speaks an English never heard before’. In the noble sense that is to say: Very well. It was only when they had examined Prime Minister Renzi at the time that they had found an equal command of language. Never heard a foreign head of government speak like this. Not even in the Bahamas, with respect for our overseas protectorate.

Friends, I take leave of you and share some news with you. I have now decided: yes, I will remain at the Quirinale for another seven years. Even if Giorgia Meloni doesn’t want to. It goes without saying that she will be the one who will give the job to form the next government. Don’t ask me when. I would give you this honor right away, but Giorgetti wants to leave the League and with Alessandro Di Battista, Mastella and Virginia Raggi want to form a new political entity. The name is being decided now, at the Stelvio Park, where they are reunited. Good job. No to the sale of Tim to a fund attributable to Ronaldo (at least that’s what they say at Bill Gates’ house in Venice).