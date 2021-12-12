Pecchia makes Cremonese fly with ‘his boys’: Fagioli and Zanimacchia the beautiful side of Juve Under 23 | First page

and enter the long race for promotion to Serie A. 25 years have passed since the last appearance in the top category of the Cremo and to cultivate the great dream this season too, the coach from Formiamany of his chipsof two very talented young people admired in his experience with Juventus Under 23, crowned by the conquest of a Serie C Italian Cup. Ethey are replying ‘present’.

DECISIVE – Both scored in the pyrotechnic 3-2 trimmed yesterday at Crotone, who keeps the gray-reds in the middle of the play-off area and not far from the leading formations, the Piacenza director and the attacking winger that Juve bought from Genoa for 4 million euros plus bonuses in the summer of 2019 are undoubtedly some of the elements of greater thickness of the Lombard team. The same number of goals scored in the league, 3, and the peculiarity that have always proved decisive: Fagioli has “punctured” his former teammate Buffon to give the 3 points against Parma, to then guarantee the tie in the direct clash with Benevento and be the man of the match (a goal and an assist) against Crotone, while the 7 points won with Ternana, Pordenone and the Calabrians are all Zanimacchia sack flour, or almost. The right reward for a club that dreams big also through a policy of enhancing many young people in search of opportunities and a coach like Pecchia who is bringing out the best side of Juventus Under 23.

THE BEAUTIFUL SIDE OF THE UNDER 23 – At the center of the debate in recent weeks for the well-known survey on capital gains – who put at the center some operations concerning the Juventus reserves – for Fagioli and Zanimacchia the discourse is different, as for them thethe Juventus management has traced a different path. The enhancement was not (for the moment) of an economic nature or to help improve the balance sheet, but of a technical nature: for Fagioli it was decided to continue his growth in the Serie C championship, but often remaining in close contact with the first team led by Pirlo, while Zanimacchia faced an even more formative experience such as the adventure in the Spanish second division with Zaragoza which has accelerated its progress also from the mental aspect. It is therefore no coincidence that Juventus is evaluating a trajectory that includes gradual steps to also cultivate the ambition of returning to Juventus from the main goal. With the help of Fabio Pecchia, who is aiming for the big goal with Cremonese also thanks to “his boys”.