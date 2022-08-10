Pecci case: prosecutor’s wife appears on the list of witnesses against murderers – Investigation – Justice

The journalist Claudia Andrea Aguilera Quintana, wife of the murdered prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, appears on the list of witnesses who would be heard in the trial against Francisco Luis Correa Galeano, indicated brain of the crime of the renowned Paraguayan official.

Aguilera Quintena, who traveled with Pecci to Colombia to spend their honeymoon and who was with the victim at the time of the murder, is on the list of more than 50 witnesses that the Prosecutor’s Office has against the defendant.

In the indictment against Correa Galeano, Eiverson Adrián Arrieta Zabaleta, the Venezuelan citizen Wendre Still Scott Carrillo and Cristian Camilo Monsalve Londoño also appear as witnesses.

They were captured for their responsibility in the events and have already been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In the 27-page document, the Prosecutor’s Office reconstructed the moments prior to the murder of prosecutor Pecci. The accusing entity points out that in Medellín, in the area of ​​the Plaza Minorista, between 10:45 in the morning and 01:30 in the afternoon, Wendre Still Scott Carrillo, Eiverson Adrío Zabaleta Arrieta, Gabriel Carlos Luis Salinas Mendoza, Francisco Luis Correa Galeano and Cristian Camilo Monsalve Londoño.

Images of when Wendre Still Scott Carillo and other defendants checked into a hotel in Cartagena.

“A fact evidenced in the activity of their cell phones in the coverage antennas in this sector (transcendental contribution). The foregoing, in order to plan and distribute functions aimed at the execution of criminal activity, that is, to end the life of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci with a firearm,” reads the indictment.

The Prosecutor’s Office says that it was agreed that Salinas Mendoza “would then drive the red Yamaha jet ski with the letters “PAONILL” number 46, transporting the hitman (Wendre) to the Decameron hotel beach and taking him out of the scene after murdering the victim”.

In addition, Scott Carrillo “would be in charge of firing the 9-millimeter caliber pistol against the humanity of prosecutor Pecci, causing several injuries to his face and chest that caused his death instantly. Likewise, on May 5 At around 06:00 in the afternoon, Messrs. Monsalve Londoño and Londoño Bedoya purchased a reservation to stay at the Hotel Caribe in Cartagena, entering on May 6, 2022, a reservation that was purchased, at the Éxito de la Cartagena travel agency. city ​​of Envigado, Antioquia, obtaining the voucher precisely in the name of Cristian and Marisol”.

Meanwhile, Scott Carrillo and Adrian Zabaleta begin traveling by land from Medellin to the city of Cartagena.

From Playa Blanca, Salinas Mendoza, driver of the red jet ski, begins his journey to the beach of the Decamerón Barú hotel, on a journey of approximately 4 minutes, carrying the hitman Scotte Carrillo as a passenger, who descends from the red jet ski and approaches Dr. Marcelo Pecci, takes out a 9mm caliber pistol, goes to the place where the victim was, shaking off the sand in front of his wife, and hits him with the firearm, twice from the height

of the face and one more in the thorax, which caused his death instantly. Gabriel Carlos and Wendere Still immediately return to Playa Blanca where they

return of the jet ski, they hand over their vests and Gabriel Carlos y Salinas receives a call from Francisco Luis Correa in which he reports “we already did the

back,” says the Prosecutor’s Office.

And he adds that “in their flight, these subjects take off their clothing, including the black shorts with the Nassa logo, which is later found in the same sector, this, in order not to be identified or tracked by the authorities, and throwing the firearm and the supplier into the sea. Subsequently, and at around 11:00 in the morning, these same people enter the three caravels building, from where they leave for the Cartagena transport terminal, to board a bus that would finally transfer them to the city of Medellin”.

