“Peco” Repetto, the agronomist who wants to imitate medicine: “It is a great opportunity for all colleagues”

Horacio Esteban “Peco” Repetto, lives in Azul, province of Buenos Aires, for more than 20 years. He graduated as an agricultural engineer in 1989 and always thought that agronomy is done by working as a team. For this reason, since 2006, he has toured the province paying for the trips out of his own pocket seeking to link professionals and colleagues from different areas until he joined the RAIABA (Network of Associations of Agricultural Engineers of the province of Buenos Aires), which was the basis of what today is Association of Agricultural and Forestry Engineers of the Province of Bs AsCIAFBA. “In those years of RAIABA there was no legal status and much less resources, but it was such a powerful network that it allowed the College be built on solid foundations. When the law finally comes out to establish the College, a first group of colleagues started up and put an impressive claw on it. The College began without enrollment and without major tools. In any case, there were many colleagues who saw the importance of joining until today’s CIAFBA was achieved, which has a solid base, work commissions that address different problems, areas of communication and consultation and above all, has a great future” he maintains. Horacio “Peco” Repetto Today “Peco” Repetto is the president of the Association of Agricultural and Forestry Engineers of the Province of Buenos AiresMP: 00146 and continues to think every day about how to prioritize the profession and takes the opportunity to share his vision of goals, stories and realities. To improve, Peco points to the professional practice: “One leaves a faculty with a very strong theory but with little practice and a large part of our profession develops when one begins to ‘walk’. I think a job between the faculty and the lot would be good for future professionals. This example is seen in the medical career. Just as the medical student does internships in the hospital, the agronomy student should do internships in production batches” she affirms.

“In the agricultural sector, at least in my region, you see producers who are not advised, that is something that we must be able to change. There is a program of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Nation called Closing Productive Gaps. This program allows access to information on the average yields of crops and wheat, for example, the average yields it shows are 4,000 kg in blue and 4,500 kg in Tandil. Today, those who are well advised and managing sustainable production technology are exceeding 6,000 kilos in wheat and up to 7,000 kilos in barley. The program proposes to reach these producers to improve results through advice. It is a great opportunity for all colleagues, including those who are graduating, because there is a lot to work on and grow”. It also highlights that colleagues can improve their fees: “We want colleagues to live from the profession so they don’t have to be production partners. This is very common, the colleague who is doing well is because he is associated with a productive system and not because of his profession. Like the doctor who is doing well because of his profession and do not set up a clinicwe hope that the agronomists live off their fees as consultants” he shoots. “The Colegio is today a reflection of what we professionals of our profession feel. And the main objective is to rank the profession. Today our communities begin to see in detail how food is produced and questions arise and put us in the limelight. I believe that this is a great opportunity to rank the agronomist”, she remarks. He also reviews the interaction between technology and the agronomist: “The relationship between the agronomist and technology has gone through many stages, even technology itself attempted against the advisor’s profession. The example was glyphosate or RR soybeans. When this appeared I was living in 9 de Julio and I was selling products for a company that marketed herbicides to control weeds in soybeans. When the RR soybean came in, it was impressive, it broke out in a way that even took out the sunflower from the west of the province. At that time, two liters of glyphosate were thrown away and everything was taken. let it be green except soy. That simplification led us to problems of sustainability in soils, resistant weeds, and a lot of things that blurred the part of ecology that has to do with the profession. As a counterpart, today there is the arrival of biological products to produce that require a lot of attention to cultivation, the management of resistant weeds, cover crops, etc.” “In addition, there is a boom with the digitalization of agriculture, it does not play against the work of the engineer, on the contrary. When I go to visit a field I take my tablet and we have access to a lot of information that was previously unavailable. All that enormous potential of data and images need someone to interpret them. Going to the field and managing data will allow us to better understand the soil, the crop, and the environment in a more comprehensive way,” he says.