Pecorino Romano: milk only from indigenous breeds within 7 years

MACOMER. Green light from the shareholders’ meeting to modify the breeds for the milk intended for the production of the Pecorino Romano Dop forms. After the appeals launched by the rural world to avoid the “contamination” of non-native breeds and the postponement of the discussion, an agreement was found that could reconcile the positions expressed in the weeks before Christmas: within 7 years, the farms that deliver sheep’s milk for the production of PDO cheese they must be converted exclusively to native breeds (Sarda, Vissana, Sopravissana, Comisana etc.). This is what emerges from the meeting held on Zoom. In the next few days, a meeting will be scheduled with the Department of Agriculture and the Laore and Agris regional agricultural agencies to define the procedures and technical aspects for the screening of farms, registers and other requirements. A close dialogue will also begin immediately with the Ministry of Agricultural Policies to make definitive the changes within the production specification.

As the Consortium had explained at the time, it was the ministry itself that advised to provide for a margin of contamination to protect farmers, “protecting them from possible sanctions and serious economic damage”. Today the possible turning point. Satisfaction was expressed by the president of the Agricultural Studies Center Tore Piana: “I learn that unanimously it was decided not to apply any tolerance to the use of milk produced by other breeds other than those already provided for in the current regulations, which in Sardinia concern the Sardinian sheep and the Black Arbus sheep – he observes – The idea and the principle of linking the PDO to the territory, protecting and safeguarding the historicity of the Sardinian sheep breeds and the many sacrifices to improve the Sardinian breed made over decades have passed. by Sardinian shepherds “. (Handle).