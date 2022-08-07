Pedernales border calm one day after the incident in which a Haitian national was killed

The border with Haiti in the province of Pedernales looks calm, 24 hours after registering a violent incident in which a national of the neighboring country lost his life.

During a tour carried out by journalists from Listín Diario through the border area, it was possible to verify that since this Saturday morning, Haitians calmly cross into Dominican territory to buy and sell their wares.

While others go to the border in order to register their passports to travel to the interior of the country or return to their homeland to reunite with their relatives.

From yesterday afternoon to todaythe situation began to normalize.

It should be noted that the Dominican authorities, especially the Specialized Body for Border Security (Cesfront), increased military surveillance as a security and control measure.

about the incident

The General Directorate of Customs reported that one of its guards was involved in the violent incident in which a Haitian died, registered yesterday in the Pedernales province near the Anse-a-Pitre border crossing.

“The incident was unleashed, after the caretaker of our institution, requesting the corresponding documents for the payment of taxes on the merchandise that would cross the country. One of the Haitian nationals refused to show the invoices and permission that gave the legality of an electrical plant that he was transporting with him and that he intended to take to the other side of the island, which caused a brief discussion and this was taken advantage of by his fellow Haitians, who cornered him to take away the shotgun he was carrying,” he says. the statement released by the DGA.

Customs says that in the struggle between the guard and the Haitians, the shotgun was fired, leaving one of them dead. The institution assures that the group of Haitians fled with the guard’s regulation weapon.