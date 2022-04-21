Pediatric acute hepatitis, links with Covid and transplant risk: four suspected cases in Italy

The scientific world these days is wondering about cases of acute pediatric hepatitis which concerned about a hundred of children in different European countries. Cases have been reported in Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, as well as the UK. Also in Italy there are some suspicious cases. It is at least four children, less than 10 years old, hospitalized in centers following liver disease.

The alarm concerns a particularly aggressive form of hepatitis of unknown origin which in one case out of ten would even lead to transplant. For theWorld Health Organization, more research is needed to identify acute hepatitis cases among children because the priority is “to determine the etiology of these cases to guide further clinical and public health action. Any epidemiological links between cases could provide indications for tracing the origin of the disease. The temporal and geographic information of the cases, as well as their contacts, should be examined for potential risk factors ”.

“Although some cases have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and / or adenovirus – observes the WHO – it is necessary to undertake the genetic characterization of the viruses to determine any associations between the cases”. And it “strongly” encourages Member States to identify, investigate and report potential cases. An infectious origin is believed to be the most likely but cases of acute hepatitis are not related to known viral hepatitis, such as A, B, C, E. Among the hypotheses, there is that of a link with Covid-19 or with other forms of viral infections, such as adenovirus, as both viruses were found in some of the young patients. While no link to the Covid-19 vaccine has been identified.

He also spoke on the issue Franco Locatellipresident of the Higher Health Council: “Fortunately, in Italy there is still no such alarm” and “to date we have no evidence that there is a correlation with the new coronavirus”.

The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Ecdc) is coordinating the evolution of cases, reiterating its call to “report and share information”. Increased cases of acute and severe liver inflammation have been reported for the first time on 5 April in Scotland, and then passed 60 cases across the UK in about a week. Most involved children between 2 and 5 years of age with some requiring a liver transplant, which is very rare in this age group. In addition to Europe, the alarm also concerns 9 children affected in Alabama, in the United States.

Giovanni Pisano