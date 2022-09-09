Pediatrician Diego Montes de Oca will speak at the National Congress of Health and Welfare – Firmat24

On Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1, the city will host the First Free National Congress on Health and Welfare, with prominent speakers.

One of them will be the well-known pediatrician Diego Montes de Oca, who will speak on Friday the 30th at 8:00 pm in the Pueblo Shed, on “Healthy Parenting” with a counterpoint between past and current concepts.

There he will address the following topics: time and praise, development and games, an essential seasoning, comprehensive sexual education, adolescence and alcohol.

The Health Communicator and Family Physician has more than 30 years of experience in the field and is the author of the book “The most anticipated arrival”.

He is also Director of DMO Media Group, a group of doctors, communicators and journalists, destined to accompany and care for pregnant women, parents, grandparents and older adults so that they develop healthy and happy.

We invite you to register on the official website of the Firmat University Center (CUF), completing the form at the following link: www.cuf.com.ar/congreso. There you must specify the talk to which you will attend, or mark a full day.

Other professionals will also participate, such as Dr. Néstor Lentini, Dr. Adrián Cormillot, Dr. Sergio Czerwonko, Lic. Alberto Arribas, Lic. Laura Lewin, Sergio Luppo, Juan Bautista Segonds, among others.