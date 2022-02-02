Pediatrics, Sant’Orsola launches a “certified” App against Web medicine

An App and a direct line with the professionals of Sant’Orsola to stem Dr. Google and Dr. Yahoo. It is the new initiative of pediatric surgery at the Bologna polyclinic, directed by Professor Mario Lima, which presented to the press a new application for smartphones and tablets aimed, in particular, at the parents of the hospital’s young patients.

The App was created by a young resident in the second year of the pediatric surgery school, Marco Di Mitri, and contains detailed and precise information, but explained in simple words, on the main pathologies and surgeries that the department deals with: characteristics , diagnosis, therapies, post-operative course and also possible complications. All this so that parents can sign an informed consent as complete as possible. “Today, thanks to search engines, information is fast but often poorly filtered – underlines Chiara Gibertoni, general director of the Sant’orsola Polyclinic – the Lima team has instead selected the correct information. the transparency that we all ask for for our health is also guaranteed, especially when it comes to our children or grandchildren “.

The App also gives the possibility to contact Lima directly via email for any doubts or concerns. “First of all it helps us doctors – explains the head physician – but above all the parents to understand situations and problems that they will go to live with their children”. And he adds: “also for the prenatal phase it would be important to develop this app, especially for those with fetal malformation problems”. Lima undertakes to give answers “in real time” to the questions of the parents who will contact him. “For 20 years, since I have been director, my mobile number has been on the department’s brochures – he underlines – I will have received a maximum of thirty phone calls. The issue for parents is just having the security of being able to have direct contact. “. The App was developed thanks to a donation from the amaci association in collaboration with Lions. Furthermore, with additional funds put together by young Lions, the department will be able to purchase mannequins for surgical simulations, for educational purposes, also experimenting with minimally invasive techniques thanks to models created with 3D printers.