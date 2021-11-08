Pedophile priests, the French church sells properties to compensate the victims – Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

In France, compensation for victims of sexual violence by the clergy will also be financed by the sale of the Church’s real estate. From 1950 to today, at least 330,000 people have been abused in ecclesiastical contexts

PARIS – The 120 French bishops gathered in Lourdes have decided to create an independent body that will evaluate them claims for compensation of victims of pedophile sexual abuse by priests and laity within ecclesiastical structures, and they plan to sell some real estate that is part of the patrimony of the Church. We will have to find sums well above what we had imagined – said the president of the French Bishops’ Conference, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort -. We will therefore sell some real estate of the Bishops’ Conference and the dioceses. We will not take the money from the offerings of the faithful. All the bishops agreed to identify goods that could be sold in their dioceses.

In addition to the sale of the properties, the bishops are considering asking for a bank loan, and they asked the Pope in Rome for help to send someone he trusts to examine how the Church of France is dealing with the issue of victims of pedophilia.

On 5 October, the independent Commission on sexual abuse in the Church (Ciase) published a report of 2,500 pages, the result of two and a half years of work, according to which it appears that from 1950 to today 330 thousand people have been victims of pedophilia acts in the French Church. Two thirds (216 thousand) by the clergy, while the other people were victims of abuses committed by lay people, volunteers or paid by the Church, in the sacristies, Catholic schools, catechism classes, holiday camps.

The President of the Independent Commission Jean-Marc Sauv, 72, a former senior official of the French state, stressed the systemic nature of acts of pedophilia, evoking the silences and failings of the Church from 1950 to today. The number of attackers estimated between 2900 and 3200 from 1950 to 2020.