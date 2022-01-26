PEDOPHILIA, ACCUSATIONS TO RATZINGER / That power struggle against fidelity to the magisterium

In the corner. Like a rag. The shadow of embarrassing, even infamous accusations. Sarcastically mocked, or at best forgotten. Thus, at the age of 95, it seems the fate of a giant of 20th and 21st century thought, Joseph Ratzinger. The bomb had a fuse lit for years, and was smoldering treacherously ready to explode at the right moment. Which? The life of Benedict XVI goes on too long. And since he is not insane, he speaks and writes, encounters, and lets leak what he thinks, that’s enough, we must finally silence him, because the Church must get rid of his doctrinal interpretations and his clear and clear fidelity to the magisterium. Instead of asking about the crisis of faith, which determines its decline in the feeling of Christians, up to the moral decadence that is at the origin of the abuses, we try to change morality, as if this did not depend on the environmental, historical, cultural, and was not forced to change at the blowing of the winds. Not in the name of truth and justice, but of interest and ultimately of power.

Pedophilia, Ratzinger corrects version: “an oversight” / This is why it does not change substance

It is still a question of power, at the origin of the division between progressives and conservatives, between Ratzingerians and supporters of a new course, which often even Pope Francis is pulling for the white cassock. He saw himself with the synod on the Amazon, deliberately misrepresented to speak not of peoples and the environment, but to overcome ecclesiastical celibacy. And with the obvious moves of the German bishops, who have always hated Ratzinger, as he himself said candidly in the book interview with Peter Seewald.

Camisasca “anti-Ratzinger plot in the Church” / “The Pope has nothing to do with it: German clergy …”

Again and again Germany: they believe that the Church frees itself from its sins by annulling itself. May their idea of ​​synodality, the abandonment of celibacy by priests, women deacon and then priest, the blessing and marriage of homosexual couples make it more attractive. They slip into Protestantism realizing this, as if the Protestant churches were doing well and experiencing a crisis of faith no worse than the Catholic Church. Just count the money they receive, less and less.

They believe, and this is stupid or perfidious, that the issue of sexual abuse by the clergy can be resolved by allowing clerics to marry. I am horrified at the idea of ​​a priest who hides his manic and horrendous impulses behind a wife, a family. They know that Ratzinger has so far opposed the resistance of thought, with Pope Francis in perfect harmony.

Communion and Liberation: “infamous accusations against Ratzinger ‘/” Close to Benedict XVI “

They believe that by knocking out Benedict they can also put Pope Francis in check, and if the warning were not enough, there will be some apparently autonomous investigation ready to arrive from Argentina sooner rather than later. However, entrenching oneself in defense without openly declaring evil is a sin, in the double sense of guilt and lost opportunity. There have been too many covers of sexual ignominy in the Church, covered by the curiae, by silence, by a distorted mentality on respect for authority and on a sick vision of sexuality. Truncate, soothe.

On the other hand, truncating does not mean covering, but exposing precisely the wrong vision of sex, of sin, which for too long has lodged in the Church, attentive only to the sixth commandment, and precisely on that which it uses to vent its lack of faith. That these distortions of morality and therefore of faith were neglected even at the time of Cardinal Ratzinger and the papacy of John Paul II is a guilty neglect, of which to ask for forgiveness. John Paul II did so many times, even against his cardinals, to ask for forgiveness. For the faults of the Church in history. That Ratzinger as pope was the first to do everything possible to condemn and eradicate the “filth” in the Church is a fact. He paved the way for Francesco. Did he underestimate, omit strong decisions too? He may be.

To condemn him because he does not remember is insane. Who would remember attending meetings 50 years ago? He will ask for forgiveness, humbly, as is right. But this does not change and cannot change the truth of the doctrine and the Church itself, indeed, can only strengthen it, because its strength is not in the infallibility of men, but of God, who promised that the gates of the Underworld will not prevail. It will be hard, we will be few, and mistreated, it has already happened, it happens. We have already seen the plots of those who use the wounds of the Church to obliterate the Church.

