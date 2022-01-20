Pedophilia in Munich, Ratzinger rejects accusations of errors – Chronicle

At least 497 people allegedly suffered damage in the context of pedophile abuse nin the archdiocese of Munich, according to a report on the phenomenon and its concealment between 1945 and 2019 read by Martin Pusch. Mostly young male victims, 60% aged 8-14 years. Involved as alleged architects at least in 235, including 173 priests, 9 deacons, 5 pastoral representatives, 48 ​​people from the school environment.

In the report, Josef Ratzinger is accused of erroneous behavior in 4 cases (he was archbishop). The Pope Emeritus stated that he did not commit errors of behavior for all 4 cases indicated in the report. Martin Pusch said it in Munich. Ratzinger issued a written statement, attached to the report.

The lawyers of the Munich report on pedophilia in the archdiocese believe “not very credible” the denial of the pope emeritus Joseph Ratzinger, who claimed not to be present at an important session in 1980, in which it was decided to take a pedophile priest in the archbishopric of Munich and use him in the care of souls. This was stated by Ulrich Wastl in Munich presenting the report.