Pedophilia in the clergy, Ratzinger defended by his men: “The accusation of having covered up is absurd. They want to destroy his person with mud”

“Anyone who knows him knows that the accusation of having lied is absurd. We must distinguish between making a mistake and lying ”. The day after the publication of the letter in which Benedict XVI rejected the charge of covering four cases of pedophilia of the clergy when he was archbishop of Munich and Freising, from 1977 to 1981, he is the person closest to him to reveal the background of these last weeks, burning for the monastery Mater Ecclesiae (where the pope emeritus has lived for nine years, after the resignation of the 11 February 2013). Monsignor Georg Gänswein, Ratzinger’s personal secretary since 2003 and prefect of the Papal Household, does not want to pass Benedict XVI as a cover-up: “Those who have been close to him know well what Ratzinger said and did regarding the whole question of pedophilia. He has been the first to act as a cardinal and then continued the line of transparency as pope. Already during the pontificate of John Paul II he changed the current mentality and set the line that Pope Francis is continuing. This is reality and it is very different from what circulates in many mass media“. For the prelate, “there is a current that wants destroy the person and the work. He never loved his person, his theology, his pontificate. And now there is an ideal opportunity to reckon, like looking for one damnatio memoriae. Unfortunately, many are deceived by this vile attack, there is so much mud. A sad thing “.

The closeness of Francesco – A bitterness also shared by Bergoglio, as Ratzinger himself revealed in his letter: “I am particularly grateful for trust, support and prayer that Pope francesco he expressed me personally “. Adding: “Once again I can only express mine in relation to all victims of sexual abuse deep shame, my great pain and my sincere request for forgiveness “. Words that also sound like a spiritual testament. “Pope Benedict – Francis affirmed – said he, a few days ago, speaking of himself who“ is in front of the dark door of death ”. It is nice to thank Pope Benedict who is 95 years old lucidity to tell us this: “I am before the darkness of death, at the dark door of death”. A nice piece of advice he gave us “. The explicit signal of a deep harmony between the two also in this painful affair following the publication of the results of the investigation into the pedophilia of the clergy of the archdiocese of Munich and Freising (497 victims and 235 abusers over a period of 74 years, from 1945 to 2019).

Father Lombardi: “He always put the truth first” – Ratzinger wanted to respond to those who accused him of having denied on purpose his presence at the meeting in which, in 1980, the case of one of the priests was dealt with, who was only subsequently found to be a pedophile: “It struck me deeply that the oversight was used to doubt my veracity, and even to present myself as a liar ”. “I believe – said father Federico Lombardi, president of the Vatican Foundation Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI and former spokesman of the pope emeritus – that it is right that he claims his truthfulness. Because it is a characteristic of his personality and his behavior throughout his life, which I can also testify, having lived close to him as a collaborator for several years: the service of truth has always been in first place. He never tried to hide what he could be painful to recognize for the Church; he has never tried to give a beautiful false image of the reality of the Church or of what is happening. So I absolutely believe that there is no question of his veracity in any way. And he attests this, I believe it is right to welcome him with confidence and conviction ”. He echoes it Andrea Torniellieditorial director of the Dicastery for Communication: “Joseph Ratzinger as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, at the beginning of the new millennium, hired a fight against clerical abuses. As pope he promulgated very hard laws to fight this abominable plague. But in her letter he does not remember or claim any of this “.

The victim: “Do you deny knowing? It’s a lie” – Benedict’s words, however, did not diminish the desire for justice of Wilfried Fesselmann, the victim who had the merit of helping to lift the veil of silence on the pedophilia of the German clergy. Man, when he had 11 yearswas abused in the parish of Sant’Andrea di Essen by one of the four priests who, according to the archdiocese investigation, was later covered by the then cardinal archbishop Ratzinger. Fesselmann goes back to 1980, when the pedophile priest was transferred to the archdiocese which at that moment was ruled by the future Pope, and he claims as “lie”The statement of Benedict XVI who says he did not know the reason for that move, which in reality was a cover-upas indeed happened until a few years ago.

“Pedophilia in the Church is a system” – For Fesselmann this whole affair “just proves that that of pedophiles in the Church it is a system. I have been denouncing my case since 2006, and in 2010 I wrote a letter to Ratzinger, who was then pope. At least it served to retire the pedophile priest who had molested me. As for Ratzinger’s words on the protocol, I can only say this: when a priest is transferred, the bishop obviously comes informed of the reason. I think pedophile priests who commit crimes should be sentenced by civil courts. The whole story that I had denounced in my letter to the pope dates back to 2010 and the Church, in the meantime, did nothing. For me, that the German state gives 460 million every year to the Church, under these conditions, is like giving money to a ‘criminal organization“. And he concluded: “I will help Andreas Schulz, a famous lawyer who deals with war crimes. He wants to bring a trial against Ratzinger and other cardinals such as Marx, Lorenz Wolf, Oberbeck for crimes against humanity“.

