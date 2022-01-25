Pedophilia, Joseph Ratzinger corrects himself: he participated in the meeting in which the priest of Essen who had abused some boys was talked about

Joseph Ratzinger change version. Through his personal secretary, Msgr. Georg Gaenswein, Benedict XVI has corrected an essential statement relating to the dossier that sees him involved in the accusation of “erroneous behavior” in managing 4 cases of pedophile priests, highlighted by the independent report on sexual abuse in the archdiocese of Munich, which he led from 1977 to 1982. Contrary to what was previously said, Ratzinger attended the meeting of the Ordinariate on January 15, 1980, during which there was talk of a priest from the diocese of Essen who had abused some boys and had come to Munich for therapy. In the meeting in question, he says, “no decision was made about a pastoral assignment (in Munich, ndr) of the priest concerned “. Rather, the request was only made to “allow accommodation for the man during therapeutic treatment in Munich”. The question that remains standing, however, is that Benedict he knew about the priest accused of pedophilia.

The full declaration issued by Msgr. Gaenswein says that, after the presentation last Thursday, “Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had the report sent by the Munich law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl as a PDF file on the same day. He is currently reading carefully the statements contained therein, which fill him with shame and pain for the suffering inflicted on the victims. Even if he tries to read it quickly – he continues -, he asks for your understanding: due to his age and health, but also due to the large size, it will take some time to read it in its entirety. There will be a comment on the report ”. However, “he now wishes to clarify that, contrary to what was stated at the hearing, he participated in the assembly of the Ordinariate of January 15, 1980”. He continues: “He is keen to emphasize that this was not done in bad faith, but was the result of an error in the drafting of his statement. He will explain how this happened in the statement that follows. He is very sorry for this mistake and apologizes ”. “However – continues Gaenswein – the statement that the pastoral office of the priest in question was not decided at that meeting remains objectively correct, as documented by the documents. Rather, the request was only granted for accommodation during his therapeutic treatment in Munich ”.

The authors of the nearly 2,000-page report – which he identified 497 victims of abuse in Munich from 1945 to 2019 and 235 responsible – had already defined Ratzinger’s self-defense on the case in question as “not very credible”, arguing precisely that the then cardinal knew of the priest’s abuses and took no action. His previous declaration, contained in an 82-page memoir attached to the dossier, that he was absent from the session of the Ordinariate of January 15, 1980, in which it was decided to to take in the archdiocese of Munich a priest already accused of abuse and that he continued in his behavior, had been publicly denied. “To our surprise, Pope Benedict said he was not present. And he also supported it apodictically, without letting one think of memory doubts “, said one of the lawyers, Ulrich Wastl. “From the protocol of the session it appears that he was not absent. We therefore consider his statements not very credible ”, the conclusion. It was the so-called “case X”, the one that stands out the most, but the mechanism of concealment is similar to others: “one wonders how it was possible that an already identified priest was always moved again, without being taken of the measures against him “. “Perhaps it was done to protect the ecclesiastical institution”, remarked the lawyer.