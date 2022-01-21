Pedophilia scandal in Munich: almost 500 children raped by 235 priests, Ratzinger under accusation, he knew but did nothing – News

BERLIN. «A first wrong decision is made. A second is taken. And then it happens that, unwittingly, whoever has the responsibility becomes an accomplice of the guilty party ». This mechanism, explained by Ulrich Wastl, one of the lawyers who presented the report on the cases of pedophilia in the archdiocese of Munich, touches the heart of the ecclesiastical institution, because it also concerns Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

In over 2000 pages of appraisals, which identify 497 victims of sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019, on the part of pedophile priests and religious, the thorny question of concealment is faced. AND Joseph Ratzinger, the pontiff who resigned in February 2013, and who was archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982, is accused of “Erroneous behavior in four cases”.

Among those responsible for the failure to intervene there are also the former cardinal Friedrich Wetter, whose errors are detected in 21 cases, and Reinhard Marx (whose absence among other things the lawyers have deplored) who would have been wrong in two events of the 2008.

The report speaks of 235 guilty of abuse, including 173 priests and 9 deacons. The victims were mainly male children and adolescents, 60% of whom between the ages of 8 and 14. Data that, however, only tell what emerged: it is believed that the phenomenon was much more extensive.

Ratzinger, who rejected the accusations, made it known that he had not yet received the report, and the secretary general, Georg Gaenswein, expressed himself for him: «In the next few days he will examine the text with the necessary attention. The Pope Emeritus, as he has already repeated several times during the years of his pontificate, expresses the upset and shame of child abuse committed by the clerics, and manifests his personal closeness and his prayers for all the victims, some of whom he met on the occasion of his apostolic journeys “.

Also the Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni he said that the Holy See will evaluate and give “due attention to the document, of which at the moment it does not know the content”.

He adds that, “in reiterating the sense of shame and remorse for the abuse of minors committed by clerics, the Holy See ensures closeness to all the victims”.

“I am shocked and mortified,” Cardinal Marx said in a note instead. «As I have always said as archbishop of the diocese I feel co-responsible for the institution of the church. And as archbishop in office, in the name of the archdiocese, I apologize for the suffering that people have suffered in the context of the church in recent decades, “he added. “The abuse crisis is and remains a profound shock for the church.”

Questions from journalists will be answered in the next few days. The most striking case is certainly the one that the Westpfal-Spliker-Wastl lawyers refer when speaking of “priest X”: the then cardinal knew of his abuses and took no action. Ratzinger, for his part, has rejected all the accusations, in a declaration signed in his own hand of 82 pages. To complicate matters, however, there is an old statement of his, which today was publicly denied. In the past, the former pontiff had in fact claimed “to have been absent from the ordinary session of January 15, 1980, where it was decided to take a priest already accused of abuse into the archdiocese of Munich”, who was then entrusted with the care of souls, explained Wastl, and that he continued in his behavior.