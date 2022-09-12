Entertainment

Pedri has made his choice between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo!

At 19, Pedri continues this season to dazzle La Liga with his talent. Holder in five of Barça’s six games this season, the Spanish midfielder is one of Xavi’s key players in the Catalan midfield. The Golden Boy 2021, who played a season with Lionel Messi between 2020 and 2021, was asked by SPORF, who is the best player between Cristiano Ronaldo and La Pulga.

“Messi is more complete”

“Cristiano Ronaldo is an incredible player, it’s a treat to watch him score goals. But for me, Messi is the most complete, a player who gives you everything, so I choose Messi.”

An unsurprising response from Pedri, as he already revealed some time ago that his former teammate Lionel Messi was his younger idol.

The Golden Boy 2021, who played a season with Lionel Messi between 2020 and 2021, was asked by SPORF, who is the best player between Cristiano Ronaldo and La Pulga. Pedri unsurprisingly gave his preference to his former Barca teammate.

