Pedri on the challenge with Napoli | “Difficult opponent

Zach Shipman
Pedri on the match against Napoli: “Difficult opponent, but we are Barça” (On Monday 13 December 2021)
Today the ballot box for the Europa League play-offs did not smile Naples. In fact, to reach the round of 16 of the competition, the Azzurri will have to contend with Barcelona. The Blaugrana, eliminated from the Champions League, are one of the most accredited teams to win the final.

Pedri BarcelonaDella challenge with the Naples, and not only that, he spoke Pedri, a real jewel of the Catalans. The midfielder made statements to Sky Sport’s microphones during the Golden Boy award ceremony, the award given by Tuttosport to the best young player of the year. These are the words of Pedri. “Naples in the Europa League? The truth is, he is a rival hard, it’s a compact and very strong team but we don’t …Read on spazionapoli

Zach Shipman
