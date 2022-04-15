Pedri says goodbye to the season at Barcelona after his new injury

2022-04-15

bad news for him FC Barcelona. This Thursday he was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Europe League at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt and now he has lost one of his figures.

pedri He could only be on the pitch for 45 minutes, because due to injury he was replaced by Frenkie De Jong at the start of the second half at the Camp Nou.

The Barça club issued a medical report indicating that he has a tear in the femoral biceps of his left leg.

“The tests carried out this morning have confirmed that the first team player pedri He has a ruptured biceps femoris in his left thigh. It is low and its evolution will mark its availability, ”says the statement from the Barcelona.

The culé club does not confirm how long it will be low pedri, but this type of injury takes at least a month to have a good recovery. Everything indicates that he would return until mid-May when the season is about to end.