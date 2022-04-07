Pedri was rejected by Real Madrid, has the highest clause in history and is Barcelona’s hope after Messi

Pedri, one of Barcelona’s biggest bets for the future, almost went to Real Madrid, but ended up being released for not having a level

Owner of the highest termination clause in the history of Barcelona (1,000 million euros), midfielder Pedri is one of the great hopes of the Catalan club to beat Eintracht Frankfurt this Thursday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Europe League. You can enjoy the game on ESPN and Star +.

Despite being today the great hope of the Barcelona after the departure of Lionel Messi, the 19-year-old came close to defending the Real Madrid shirt.

Despite the fact that his entire family was a fan of the Catalans (his grandfather even founded a fan club for the Catalan club), the youngster tried out for the merengue team around 2017.

“The first days I was there, when I put on the uniform, I looked at the badge and I realized that something was not right. It was a difficult week because the first few days I could not train because it had snowed and they had to clean the fields. Then we played a match and I did what I could,” he told the Spanish radio station Chain BE.

Pedri celebrates with Barcelona against Sevilla, for LaLiga EFE

After a week, they called him and told him that he did not have the ability to play for Real Madrid.

“They told me that I had no level. That helped me to motivate myself and continue working. What would I say to those who rejected me? I would thank them, because I am in the team that I have always loved”, assured the player.

Born in a small town on the island of Tenerife, Spain, the fan of Andres Iniesta He started in football when he was little Tegueste. then went on to Laguna Youth before being booked at age 15 by the palms.

Shortly after he made his debut at the age of 16 in the first team and was bought by the Barcelona for 5 million euros in 2019, but joined the Catalan team a season later,

As soon as he arrived at the Camp Nou, Pedri captivated the then coach ronald koeman and became the player who played the most games with the team in the 2020/21 season (52).

No problems off the field

Pedri does not have the typical profile of soccer players: he does not wear earrings, dyed hair or tattoos.

Seen as someone shy in the locker room, the midfielder is little exposed on social networks and prefers to wear sportswear instead of famous brands.

Last year, when he did not yet have a driving license, the scene in which he left the Camp Nou in a taxi after the game against him became famous. Ferencvaros for the group stage of the Champions.



After the season ended, Pedri He only had a few days off since he played the European Championship with Spain, becoming the youngest player to debut for the Spanish country in the history of the competition. In addition, he was chosen the best young player of the tournament.

He then went to the Tokyo Olympics and won the silver medal, losing the final to Brazil in overtime.

After returning to Barcelonathe 18-year-old midfielder signed a new contract with the club until June 30, 2026 with an incredible €1 billion release clause.

According to his colleagues, the value is more than fair.

“We know the quality that Pedri has. He is showing the type of player he is, who does not stop growing. I am very happy to play alongside him and that we understand each other well. I hope to help a lot so that Pedri continues to grow”, said the striker Ferran Torresin an interview with ESPN.