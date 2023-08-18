Pedrito Martinez a Cuban musician plus size – Radio Rebelde

Facebook

By: Daisy Francis Mexidor

Washington- Pedrito Martinez, a talented Cuban musician living in New York, is plus size, his motto is to give everything when he goes on stage with a gift that allows him to infect and delight any audience.

A recent performance at the Keystone Corner, one of the most representative jazz clubs in downtown Baltimore, Maryland, “connected” me with this multifaceted artist, who was born on September 12, 1973 in “a party neighborhood in the heart of Havana Happened in. Called Key West,” he said in a conversation with Prensa Latina.

Pedro Pablo, Pedrito, acknowledged that the Havana neighborhood “is the place where I had the great pleasure of learning the best of rumba and the full range of Afro-Cuban folklore.”

Since he arrived in New York in July 1998, a lot has happened for this extraordinary musician with basically self-taught training.

“I have been very fortunate – he commented – because after 25 years in this great city I am still fulfilling my dreams and many of them have come true thanks to the long list of musical icons and idols with whom I have had a great time. Got the respect and the privilege to work.

That relationship featured “Eric Clapton, Paul Simon, Elton John, Sting, David Mathias, Camila Cabello, Rubén Blades, Eddie Palmieri, Chucho Valdés, Paquito D’Rivera, Gonzalito Rubalcaeva, Wynton Marsalis and Bruce Springsteen, to name just a few. He added.

A founding member of the fusion band Yerba Buena in 2003, with whom he recorded two albums, Martinez formed his own group in New York in 2005, and by 2013 had released his debut album with guest artists Wynton Marsalis, John Scofield and Steve Gad.

In 2016 they recorded an album called Habana Dreams, which reprized Marsalis and added other names like Rubén Blades, Angelique Kidjo and Issac Delgado.

Later, other works followed and he is currently “working on new record production that I hope to share with all my followers before the end of the year,” Martinez already said.

He added, “It will be a very diverse album with countless rhythms from other cultures and special guests, something I’ve normally included in all my previous productions.”

He also mentioned his first visit to Cuba with his group in January this year when they were invited to the Jazz Plaza Festival in Havana where they received an “incredible reception”.

He explained that it is a great honor for him to be in “one of the most prestigious places in the country: the Covarrubias Hall of the National Theater.”

However, he considered it even more exciting “the farewell concert at the Art Factory, one of the venues with the most energy and with an enthusiastic and super grateful, diverse, young audience who gave me their heart.”

Friendly, positive, communicative and with good energy, Martínez is kind of an all-rounder: he plays different musical instruments, dances like a fish in water and has a melodious voice.

When talking about his family, he assures that it is the source of his spiritual and personal growth, “It’s what drives me to be better, it’s the reason I live, it’s that simple.”

I come from a home of values ​​and lots of love, which is why I feel I will continue my mission to protect Afro-Cuban culture, my Afro-Caribbean roots, and the heritage of all my ancestors, Martinez said, Initiated into Yoruba religion and more than seven people became its priests

It aims to find sources of inspiration to continue making good music for all types of audiences, as well as to break stereotypes and stereotypes and discover new horizons and sounds.

How is 2023 going? “Sharp,” he said. No doubt about it, Compass has made many inroads not only within the United States but also in cities in Colombia, Panama, and Canada.

“Pedrito Martinez…a source of rhythmic joy and inspiration…an incomparable artist…” said the newspaper The New York Times, and I stick by that definition.

(Source: Latin Press)