Pedrito Sola criticizes Myrka Dellanos’ daughter for bikini photos: “She’s made by force”

Pedro Alone was placed once again as a target of controversy after launching strong criticism of the physicist of Alexa Dellanos, daughter of the actress Myrka Dellanos, after the young woman shared on her social networks suggestive photos in bikini with which she boasts her spectacular figure.

Before the end of the broadcast this Tuesday, June 28, “windowingthe hosts praised the figure of Verónica del Castillo and then strongly criticized Alexa Dellanoswho shared photos in a skimpy black bikini with revealing openings on her chest and lower body.

It may interest you: From the hammock, Yanet García raises the temperature with a tiny bikini | VIDEO

Alexa Dellano bikini. Photo: Instagram @alexadellanos

“It looks like a doll that was inflatedsorry for the expression”, this is how Pati Chapoy began with a laugh when talking about the influencer and theories immediately arose about the alleged surgeries to which he had undergone, such as a liposculpture according to Monica Castaneda.

“It’s how made by force The nal** is not normal, those busts are not normal,” said Pedrito Sola, adding that Alexa Dellano’s waist and hips are “very marked.”

Who is Alexa Dellano?

The daughter of host and journalist Myrka Dellanos, she is a famous influencer who shares travel, lifestyle, fashion, and makeup content. She has more than 9 million followers on Instagram, where she shares details of her glamorous trips to the beach and other destinations outside of Mexico.

Alexa Carolina Dellanos, as her full name is, was born in the United States and lives in Miami. This is not the first time that she has received criticism for her figure, however, she has decided to put them aside as she has undergone more cosmetic surgeries to transform her physique.

It may interest you: From behind, Camila Sodi falls in love with a sexy PHOTO in a bikini on the shore of the beach

Her most recent relationship was with the artist Alec Andon, known as Alec Monopoly, with whom she makes constant trips surrounded by luxury while showing off her figure with expensive and exclusive outfits perfect for summer days on the beach.

KEEP READING:

Tunden Pedrito Sola for commenting on the “sad reality of the country”

Daniel Bisogno and Pedrito Sola criticize Camila Cabello for bikini photos; she is compared to Chiquis Rivera

“I hate it!”: Pedrito Sola explodes once again against Scorpion Gold