Pedro Almodóvar saw Blonde with Ana de Armas and this is his opinion of the film

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is Blondethe biopic of Marilyn Monroethe biographical film that stars Anne of Arms as the iconic actress. This film is based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The film tells the story of “a star created to shine brighter in the Hollywood firmament before she falls to earth. The film is a dazzling fictional portrait of the intricate inner life of the idolized and desired movie star.”

Directed by Andrew Dominic, delayed its premiere more than once. It initially changed its release from 2021 to 2022, so it is expected that this year it will finally arrive on Netflix.

Ana de Armas in Blonde (2022)

Previously, those who have had the opportunity to see Blondehave not only highlighted the staging by Dominik, but also the great characterization of Anne of Arms. One of the last to share his words of praise for the film was Pedro Almodovar.

In his column in Spain’s Eldiario.es, the director from La Mancha He returned to share a new entry in what he has called Diario de Almodóvar. While taking a detailed tour of the recent looks exhibited at the met galathe Spanish stopped at the figure of Marilyn Monroe.

“I must be one of the few who have seen Blonde, the wonderful film by Andrew Dominik, where Ana de Armas plays Marilyn in a chillingly real way,” he writes. Almodovar. “I have recorded a sequence (if it does not disappear from the final montage) of the harassment, something else, I would say, that she suffered from President JFK. The sequence is explicit enough to feel the revulsion of Marilyn herself at such a moment”, add.

The director continues to reflect on the aforementioned scene from Blondewhere the actress wore the famous dress that she wore weeks ago kim kardashian on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum in New York. “The film closely follows the novel by the great writer Joyce Carol Oates, where Norma Jean Baker is talked about more than her work, that is, Marilyn Monroe. Norma Jean fought all her life so that men around the world understood that Marilyn was the result of her extraordinary work as an actress,” describes the filmmaker.

De Armas with director Andrew Dominik

“Shortly after, when Norma Jean was already a zombie, she was invited to sing the famously whispered Happy Birthday, Mr. President. I can imagine how poor Marilyn must have felt about the patriotic duty of singing to the very man who had abused her (always I mean what I saw in the movie) the happy birthday dressed in a suit / second skin that from that very moment became a legend, “he concludes.

some weeks ago, Thierry Fremaux, president of Cannes Film Festival, also had words of praise for the film, which he wanted to include as part of the official selection of this year’s edition, something that ultimately did not happen. Another who saw the film is the very author of the book Joyce Carol Oateswhich he described as “brilliant and very disturbing”.

Even though it hasn’t been released yet. Blonde has been steeped in some controversy. Especially since director Andrew Dominik had a big fight with Netflix over the final cut of the feature film. In that tough battle, the director emerged victorious, but it resulted in an NC-17 rating.