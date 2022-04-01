Pedro Almodóvar tells how his meeting with Zendaya was

The last edition of the Oscar Awards managed to capture the attention of the whole world, although not for the best reasons. While many attendees dealt with the Will Smith episode, there was also room for unprecedented meetings between great figures of cinema. One of them was that of Pedro Almodóvar and Zendaya, two celebrities from different generations who have a place in pop culture.

The photo of the moment traveled the internet and Almodóvar published a chronicle of his days in Los Angeles and his presence at the awards, making special mention of his meeting with the actress from euphoria. On that he revealed:

“I come across Zendaya and I behave like a common fan, I ask her for a photo and I am surprised by how tall and beautiful she is. Accustomed to seeing her with the unkempt complexion of euphoria, I am surprised by the splendor of the natural actress. I tell her, and it is true, that I am looking forward to seeing her in movies with real characters where she can develop what she has already shown, that she is a great actress. An adult actress. As a demonstration there is the interpretation of her in the very irregular Malcolm and Marie. I don’t think he understands a single word I say to him.”

Pedro Almodovar.

Then he made reference to the meeting with the actors of Licorice PizzaAlana Haim and Cooper Hoffman and expressed, “Both of them exude the same charm as in the movie and I have to tell them both. It has been years since two presences like theirs appeared in the cinema, so fresh, so seductive, so personal. I fell in love with them, as much as the camera that shot them on film.”

Finally, Almodóvar mentioned the episode starring Will Smith and Chris Rock and, far from downplaying it, said that This violent act clouded the attention of other more than relevant moments of the ceremony such as the Oscar for Best International Film for Drive My Car or the award for Best Documentary for Summer of Soul.