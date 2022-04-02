Pedro Almodóvar told how his meeting with Zendaya was and the fans went crazy

The Oscar Awards 2022 were full of controversy: while some debate the scandal between Chris Rock and Will Smith, many others discuss whether the winners really deserved the statuettes with which they rose. However, it is important not to lose sight of one of the most interesting points of the annual delivery of the Academy: the meeting between the most prominent figures in the industry that come together to celebrate cinema in a big way.

In this way, we have seen crosses between artists who seemed to belong to different worlds. A clear example is that of Zendaya and Pedro Almodovar. While the American actress went to enjoy the gala after her participation in dunes (HBOMax)one of the nominees for Best Film, the Spanish director went to support Parallel Mothers (Netflix) and its protagonist Penelope Cruz.

It was in this context that both artists, adored by the public, staged a meeting that caused people to talk. And it is that, after the images circulated at the speed of light on social networks, the filmmaker finally told what his conversation was about. In a travel diary published in El Diario, Almodóvar recounted his time in Los Angeles: “I bump into Zendaya and I behave like a vulgar fanI ask her for a photo and I am surprised by how tall and beautiful she is”.

More than one user assured that the actress of spider-man meets all the requirements to be an “Almodóvar girl”. The director stated in his diary: “Accustomed to seeing her with unkempt skin in Euphoria, I am surprised by the splendor of the natural actress”. After revealing to be a faithful follower of the HBO Max series, he continued: “I tell her, and it is true, that I am looking forward to seeing her in movies with real characters where she can develop what she has already shown, that she is a great actress. an adult actress”.

Will there be a new project between the interpreter of dunes and the person in charge of Parallel Mothers? At the moment there is nothing confirmed and it would be rather a wish of Almodóvar who could not avoid exposing a great knowledge about his filmography. “As proof, there is his interpretation in the very irregular Malcolm and Marie. I don’t think he understands a single word I say to him”, he concluded sympathetically.