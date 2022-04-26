Pedro Álvarez CAUSED WITHDRAWAL from Industriales in Series 61 – SwingComplete

By Swing Complete / contacts@swingcompleto.com

The most outstanding pitcher of Industriales in the current 61 National Series, the right-hander from Sancti Spiritus Pedro Alvarezcaused the loss of the Lions for the remainder of Series 61.

According to sources directly linked to the capital team, Álvarez has had quite delicate situations with the house where his parents live in Sancti Spíritus, which is falling apart. In fact, one of the reasons that made him leave his home territory was linked to the attention that was lacking there around his figure.

It may interest you: THE NUMBER ONE: Yulieski approaches an unattainable RECORD figure for Cubans

With a balance of 10-2, the controversial 27-year-old pitcher has not only led the staff of those led by Guillermo Carmona, but has also been among the best this season, in several of the most important parameters.

The information received by our newsroom revealed that Pedro would have a meeting this Tuesday with the sports authorities in Havana to try to find a solution to the problem that has been dragging on for a long time with the issue of his house, which, apparently, did not bear fruit.

It is unknown if in the Cuban capital there is a real interest in managing a definitive living for the athlete, although there have been bad precedents in this regard such as Yordanis Samón and Noelvis Entenza.

The truth is that the loss of Pedro Álvarez will be overwhelming for a team that will be in the next phase, and whose Achilles heel is precisely the area in which the yayabero has been its great figure.

Industriales would also lose one of its offensive stars, Andrés Hernández, due to his hiring in independent baseball in Canada. This would make the panorama very complex for the twelve-time national champions.

It may interest you: UNTOUCHABLE: Norge Luis Ruiz started the year in luxury

The most recent departure of the man who has been the center of debate for his particular pitching style had nothing to do with most of his appearances this season. It was on Sunday against Villa Clara, against whom he conceded his second failure and raised his PCL to 3.12, still among the best in the contest.

The next opening of Pedro Álvarez would be on Saturday, something that will no longer happen, as his dismissal was confirmed this Tuesday, as there is no special agreement with INDER in Havana.

The outstanding pitcher went to the Latin American today to say goodbye to the fans of the Industriales team, its people and its public, to whom he gave himself body and soul since he joined the capital’s squad.