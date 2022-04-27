Pedro Álvarez made public his final decision with Industriales after ENORMOUS popular support – SwingCompleto

By Yasel Porto

the spirit Pedro Alvarez, leader of the Industriales staff in this 61 National Series, made public his final decision on his permanence in the fair after the controversy that was generated this Tuesday when requesting his departure from the Havana squad. In this way he would return this week to his native Sancti Spíritus from the deterioration of his parents’ home, which is also his.

The pitcher himself made a post on his Facebook account where he made it clear that he will finally stay with the Lions until the end of the tournament. Friends close to him tell me that he has been impressed by the popular support, which he never thought would be so gigantic.

In less than 24 hours, hundreds and hundreds of messages were published by fans asking the 27-year-old pitcher not to leave the team, and many joined a movement of industrialist fans to contribute financially. And so they reflected it not only with words but with screenshots where you can check his action.

Many decided to help out of their own inspiration or following the creators of an initiative that emerged in the Industriales fan groups, so the combination of the two elements has completely changed the mind of one who has been among the pitchers with the best performance. of the 61 National Series.

Pedro’s interest has not even been in receiving a house in Havana as some have mistakenly suggested. At least I am based on many who have been at the foot of the canyon with him throughout the contest.

The issue has been in the aggravation of a part of the house where he lives with his parents, along with concern about his father’s illness in the midst of the situation. And in the midst of all this, she is faced with the dilemma of not being physically in the place and not having an economy to leave those in charge of this type of work while the season is running.

That has been the essence of the dilemma and not in his demand for housing from the capital authorities as a kind of blackmail. His meeting with the managers of the capital was more by way of information than he needed to have for the reasons already stated.

The truth is that if there is no different position by the direction of Industriales and sports in Havana, Pedro Álvarez will continue on the Lions’ payroll with next Saturday as his new presentation. There he will seek to get even for his most recent performance in which he conceded just his second defeat of the fair.

His balance is 10-2 with a 3.12 ERA. within a campaign that many describe as the most important of the nine that he has developed at this level. With everything and that he had excellent years as a closer for the Roosters that even took him to the national team.

As soon as he made public his decision to stay in Havana until the end of the Series, there were many who immediately reacted positively, despite the fact that his letter was late on Tuesday night.

If he had left Industriales, it would have meant a very hard blow for a squad with an irregular pitching, which highly depends on figures like Pedro in order to achieve an outstanding result within the season.