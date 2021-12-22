Pedro and Luis Alberto show, Sarri smiles

After the victory with Genoa, the Lazio even exceeds the Venice al Penzo (1-3) and gives himself a Christmas with a smile. Sarri’s team scores at the opening of the two halves with Pedro And Unripe and in the final with Luis Alberto , useless the temporary peer of Strong . Lazio wins the three points by risking little and managing the game well. Goals conceded aside, there were very few risks taken by the defense. In front, with Immobile still in the pits, still an excellent performance by Pedro and Zaccagni, who with their dribbles and their speed put their opponents in constant apprehension.

Super Pedro

Sarri confirms the trident Pedro-Felipe Anderson-Zaccagni, on the left is Radu the owner, Luis Alberto still starts from the bench. In the attacking Venice there are Aramu and Kiyine behind Forte.

The biancocelesti take less than three minutes to unlock the game. The credit goes to Pedro, who starts from midfield and after a couple of dribbles enters the area and prompts Romero at the near post. Venezia’s reaction is not angry, on the contrary. Lazio seem to administer well and, indeed, waste something on the counterattack. Then at 31 ‘a cross from the right of Aramu he finds the Capitoline defense unprepared, Forte is good at anticipating everyone and overcoming Strakosha of the head. The Venezia, galvanized by the peer, continues to be dangerous, always with the head and still with Forte.

Unripe shoulder

As in the first half, Lazio immediately scores. Corner kick of Cataldi directed towards the goal, Acerbi touches it with his shoulder and brings the Biancocelesti forward. For a few minutes the hosts raise their pressure and center of gravity and try to put pressure on the opposing defense. But Sarri’s team compacted well and slowly took the ball back in hand. The coach also puts in fresh forces to look for the safety goal: first Lucas Leiva on the field, then Lazzari and Luis Alberto. The rhythms, however, remain quite low. In the final some thrills for the Venetian attack, but these three points are too important for Lazio, which manages to repel all the threats. At 92 ‘to report a direct red to Tessmann for a tough intervention on Luis Alberto, who also scores at the last second with a great left.

VENICE-LAZIO 1-3: TABLE AND STATISTICS