Pedro Aquino confesses his reasons for rejecting offers to leave Club América

Peter Aquinas He has become one of the important players in the current squad of the Americafor which he has drawn the attention of several clubs, both in Mexican and foreign soccer, however, in an interview with TUDN he revealed that he does not want to leave the azulcrema institution without first winning a championship.

“It’s my dream, to be champion with the biggest team in Mexican soccer. That’s my dream when I arrive in Mexico, to end up playing in the best team in Mexico, which is America, so nothing, my goal is to be champion and there It will be seen what is coming for me”, he mentioned.

Likewise, the 27-year-old midfielder acknowledged that they had a bad start to the campaign with Santiago Solaribut since Ferdinand Ortiz took the reins, the set of Eagles showed another temperament, however, the former player of the Lion He mentioned that in this final stretch they must continue with their feet on the ground, since they have not won anything.

“We have been growing, unfortunately we started the first stage very badly. We knew that we had a very good squad, but that it was not working in the games, what matters most is winning, whether you play badly, play well, play lously, the important thing is win, but today we haven’t achieved anything, we have to keep treading on the ground, looking straight ahead”, he concluded.

Where does America go in Clausura 2022?

The azulcrema squad is currently in fifth position in the general table of the Torneo Grita X la Paz Clausura 2022 with 25 points out of a possible 48, product of seven wins, four draws and five losses, so that this Saturday against Blue Crossin another edition of the Young Classicthey will seek to take the victory to go directly to the Big party.