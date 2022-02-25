Pedro Caixinha was dismissed after failure in Concachampions and last place in the Clausura 2022

The Santos board, through a statement, announced the dismissal of Pedro Caixinha after only six games in Liga MX

Santos Laguna announced the departure of the Portuguese coach Peter Caixinha after the team succumbed in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League against Montreal.

The Torreón team announced the departure of the Lusitanian through a statement and mentioned that “after carrying out the corresponding analysis of the performance and sports results at the time, the Sports Committee of Santos Laguna decided to complete the cycle of Peter Caixinha and his coaching staff.

The bad step of the lagoon box also moves to the Closing 2022 of Liga MX, since the team is in last position without wins, two draws and four setbacks, in addition to just six goals for 13 against.

The now former coach of Saints, Peter Caixinhatested positive for Covid-19, prior to the commitment against Impact Montreal, in the Concacaf Champions League, for which he had to remain isolated in Canada and await a second test.

Caixinha failed to repeat the success he had in his first step through Saintsbecause at that stage he won a Liga MX title, a Copa MX and a Champion of Champions.

Peter Caixinha imago7

During his second stint with Santos, he managed just .63 points per game, while in his first stint he achieved an effectiveness of 1.61 points per game.

Throughout his eight games led this year he only achieved one win and the rest was divided between draws (two) and five setbacks.

“We want to think about what is coming, in the trophy room there is still that gap and that emptiness that is the next trophy and for us the most important thing is not that trophy, but each game that can lead us to that trophy, step by step we will be looking for that happiness”, mentioned the Portuguese during his presentation with the team at the beginning of the year.

Santos Laguna’s next commitment will be this Sunday when they visit Cruz Azul at the end of Day 7 of Clausura 2022.

Eduardo Fentanes will take over as interim

Eduardo Fentanesdirector of basic forces of the Club Santos Lagunawill be in charge of the first team on an interim basis after the departure of Peter Caixinha.

Shortly before making this decision known through an institutional message on social networks, the club had announced the dismissal of Caixinha and his coaching staff after the poor results at the start of the championship.

Dante Elizalde recognized the bad moment that the team is experiencing and assumed himself as the maximum responsible.

Santos Laguna again resorts to his director of basic forces to assume an internship, Robert Dante Siboldi entered the remove on several occasions until he stayed permanently in the Apertura 2017 and delivered the title in the Clausura 2018, however, he left the institution to the next tournament, relieved by the then director of basic forces, Salvador Reyes, who left the club in Clausura 2019.