Pedro Campos and Pin Montané did not hide their love in the Caleuche

The Teatro Oriente received this Monday, March 21, a new edition of the Caleuche Awardsa ceremony that awards the best performances by national actors and actresses, with great winners on this occasion.

In fact, important figures from the guild attended, such as Mario Horton, Amaparo Noguera, María Gracia Omegna and Daniel Muñoz, as well as the couple of the moment: Pedro Campos and Pin Montané.

As stated DNA Radiusuntil there they arrived very together Pedro Campos and Pin Montané to enjoy a night where the blonde sang as Marilyn Monroe on stage and he presented an award with his brother Antonio.

In fact, the same Nicholas Oyarzun he baptized them asthe Chilean Brangelina»alluding to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who stepped on multiple red carpets in Hollywood during their years of relationship.

Pedro Campos and Pin Montané did not hide anything

After the ceremony of the Caleuche Awards 2022, Pedro Campos and Pin Montané They shared a cocktail with their companions.

There, they did not hesitate to hold hands and even give each other affectionate kisses while they talked with their colleagues.

However, the actress declined to talk about her relationship with the son of Christian Fields. And he made his refusal clear every time a medium approached him.

Rumors of a romance between the two had already circulated strongly in recent weeks, until the same Pin Montané uploaded a tender photo with the actor on his Instagram:

In the description of the image, the interpreter wrote: «With @pedrocamposdi recording in Cocholgue».

Immediately, the couple was filled with comments on their account Instagram, even from his other castmates, like Dayana Amigo; and other actresses such as María José Prieto, who is also the wife of Pedro’s father, actor Cristián Campos.

