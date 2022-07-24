Pedro Castillo, about to complete a year in power with four open cases in the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office | International

The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, swears in the new Minister of the Interior, Willy Arturo. PRESIDENCY OF PERU (Europa Press)

The attorney general of Peru, Patricia Benavides, opened a new investigation into Pedro Castillo on Thursday for the alleged crime of concealment. It happened two days after the president dismissed the Minister of the Interior, Mariano Gonzales, and he attributed the dismissal to the president’s discomfort at the creation of a special group of police. The unit had been requested by the team of prosecutors that investigates the corruption of the head of state and his environment. In addition, this Friday another investigation was reopened for influence peddling that former Attorney General Zoraida Ávalos began in January, but she had left on hold so that the proceedings could continue when Castillo leaves office.

Gonzales has told the press, the attorney general and the Congressional Oversight Commission that his dismissal has the consequence that the new police team, created at the request of Marita Barreto, who heads the so-called special team of prosecutors against the corruption of power that has been operating for a couple of weeks.

The investigation reopened this Friday for influence peddling is due to the alleged intervention of the head of state, who is serving a year in office on Thursday, so that the state-owned Petroleum company chose the company Heaven Petroleum Operators last year in a purchase of biodiesel for 74 million dollars. This investigation is added to two others that were initiated by former attorney generals Ávalos and Pablo Sánchez, since Benavides took office at the beginning of the month. Ávalos was the first prosecutor in the nation who, in the history of the Public Ministry, opened an investigation of an incumbent president for crimes committed during his tenure -Martín Vizcarra, in 2020-, and interpreted that, in accordance with the Constitution, the proceedings would have to be done once he leaves office. Instead, Sánchez began actively investigating Castillo in May due to the seriousness of the accusations of criminal organization within the state apparatus.

Castillo, the former secretary general of the Government Palace, two nephews of the president and the former Minister of Transportation, Juan Silva, are being investigated for criminal organization, influence peddling and aggravated collusion in the bidding for a million-dollar public work in the Amazon. In the case known as Tarata Bridge, His relatives -one of them a fugitive- would have colluded with interest managers of a construction consortium and with Silva. Former secretary of the presidency. Bruno Pacheco and Silva have also been fugitives for more than two months. The two interest managers are acting as informers before the Public Ministry.

The other investigation of the Peruvian president is for the alleged crime of influence peddling in the military promotions of 2021. Although Gonzales has referred that the team of colonels created on Monday must look for the fugitives from the Puente Tarata case, prosecutor Barreto has also summoned for other major tasks: “highly complex investigations in the fight against corruption and organized crime,” says the document with which he requested the formation of the specialized body on Saturday.

The special police investigation and justice support team is led by Colonel Harvey Colchado, who previously headed the body specialized in organized crime that arrested politicians in the Odebrecht case, and corrupt magistrates investigated in the White Necks file -of the mafia in the justice system. In addition, in 2012 he was part of the patrol that captured the leader of an armed column of narco-terrorists, ‘Comrade Artemio’, Florindo Flores Hala, in the Amazon.

investigations at risk

On Tuesday night, the president announced on Twitter that he accepted Gonzales’s resignation and that in a few minutes he would appoint a replacement: the seventh interior minister in a year. Shortly after the swearing-in of a retired lawyer and police officer, Willy Huerta, the deposed official toured the television channels and radio stations to denounce that his departure was a sign of obstruction of justice by the president, since he intended to hinder the discovery of the fugitives from the Puente Tarata case.

On Thursday, Gonzales told the Congressional Oversight Commission that the president called him on the phone around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and that after that dialogue he decided to denounce the obstruction of justice. “It is a call in which he obviously claimed me because he had made decisions without consulting: a very short call, a minute and a half. I expressed the need to explain and told him that it was the best thing to do to clarify the facts. The document says ‘get all the intelligence teams together to find the fugitives’ and a few minutes later it sends out a tweet thanking me for the services rendered and prevents the team from working”, he described.

The former minister said he was outraged that the decisions he made had been questioned: not only the formation of the team that prosecutor Barreto requested, but – days before – the change of the head of Intelligence of the National Police. “Obviously they were [medidas] necessary to lead the sector, both for the fight against insecurity and for the search for fugitives, it was important to have an adequate intelligence system”, he told the parliamentarians. ”The main alarm is that when a special team with four intelligence components is appointed through a ministerial resolution so that the most qualified officers work to search for the fugitives, the abrupt decision is made to leave me, and not to put this into operation. decision,” he added.

Gonzales also pointed out in Parliament that the evidence he has to ask the Public Ministry to investigate the president is the record of the telephone call on Tuesday. In the Executive, the cabinet rejected Gonzales’ accusations. The Prime Minister, Aníbal Torres, assured at a press conference on Wednesday that the dismissed only twice attended the Council of Ministers and that on one of those occasions he left before the session was over, and that he did not deliver a plan of fight against citizen insecurity that they commissioned.

When the new minister of the sector was consulted by the press about whether he would maintain the specialized group of police officers, Huerta replied that he would talk with the team and suggested adding one more member. However, judicial and investigative journalists have warned that leaks could occur if an agent arrives mole to alert those investigated about the steps of the investigations.

Castillo will celebrate a year in power next Thursday the 28th and at least two of the seven interior ministers he appointed have reported – upon leaving office – that he was trying to place trusted officials in that sector to be aware of police operations. that affected members of their entourage, investigated or wanted by the courts. The rural teacher came to office as a guest of a left-wing political formation that he had to resign last month due to discrepancies with the party’s founder. He has faced two congressional votes to remove him and has changed more than 50 ministers so far in his administration. His approval has reached the lowest point in July, 20%, according to an Ipsos Peru survey.

